HPC Cluster and Workstation Experts Koi Computers to Showcase Government Contracts at SC19

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, one of the leading complete HPC solution providers, will be attending Supercomputing 2019 (SC19) Nov. 17-22 in Denver. The company will be showcasing its elite U.S. government contracts: GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V and NITAAC CIO-CS. Intel HPC technology is available to contract buyers through Koi Computers, an Intel HPC Data Center Specialist.

Koi Computers Federal Business Development Manager Ms. Catherine Ho said, “The continued success of these contracts and SC19 cap off another incredible year for Koi Computers. At SC19, we look forward to touching base with current clients, connecting with contract buyers and showcasing our HPC capabilities and expertise.”

Koi Computers, through its own contracts and contractor teaming arrangements, provides federal, state and local government with access to thousands of IT products and solutions through the following contracts:

• GSA IT Schedule 70: Contract No.GS-35F-0488U

• NASA SEWP V Group A: Contract No. NNG15SD50B

• NITAAC CIO-CS: Contract No.HHSN316201500039W

“We have been developing and building HPC technology with Intel processors for top government agencies for more than two decades,” Ms. Ho said. “During that time we have cultivated a strong reputation for reliable quality, on-time delivery and outstanding support. Winning these contract awards involved a rigorous vetting process that lets all prospective clients know they can put their trust in us.”

As an Intel Data Center Specialist, Koi Computers is a proven Intel partner that has demonstrated deep experience in implementing and delivering higher-level data center solutions. Intel Data Center Specialists have access to client-facing benefits from Intel that differentiate them from competitors and allow them to deliver better performing solutions.

The annual Supercomputing event, held this year in Denver from Nov. 17-22, is the premier venue for the world’s top HPC cluster builders, resellers, and associated product vendors and service providers. Approximately 5,000 people participate in the technical program, with about 11,000 people overall. SC has built a diverse community of participants including researchers, scientists, application developers, computing center staff and management, computing industry staff, agency program managers, journalists, and congressional staffers.

Koi Computers’ team will be on hand at SC19 to connect with contract buyers and discuss innovative HPC solutions. Although the company will not be exhibiting, they can be reached on the floor during SC19 by emailing sales@koicomputers.com or calling 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564). Koi Computers’ Twitter handle is: @koicomputers.

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.





