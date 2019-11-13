USF—St. Petersburg Names Teddi Barber Inaugural Ambassador for its Women and Leaders Initiative

Stonehill announced that its Vice President, Teddi R. Barber, has been named the inaugural Ambassador for the highly regarded Women and Leaders Initiative.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today, in collaboration with the University of South Florida – St. Petersburg (USFSP), that its Vice President, Teddi R. Barber, has been named the inaugural Ambassador for the highly regarded Women and Leaders Initiative (WALI) as part of the Kate Tiedemann College of Business. The Women and Leaders Initiative at the University is dedicated to furthering the education, empowerment and success of women with efforts focused on professional mentorship, leadership workshops and engagement with the community’s women leaders.

In addition to her executive role with Stonehill, Teddi has dedicated her philanthropic and civic pursuits towards the support and advancement of women, both professionally and personally. With prior Board Membership with Dress for Success – Tampa Bay and Mentorship roles with the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida, among others, this is a natural alignment for Ms. Barber.

“It is my esteemed honor to support and champion the WALI program at USF-St. Petersburg as its Ambassador. As community leaders, it is imperative that we invest our time and efforts in guiding the next generation who will be leading our economic pursuits, organizational growth and civic impacts. Through this program, USF—St. Petersburg has created a unique incubator for its students to learn from executive leaders, create their own strategic growth plans and create relationships with Organizations who may one day become their future employers; and I am truly honored to be part of this incredible platform.”

Stonehill is proud to support WALI and its continued efforts to invest in its women and male students towards the advancement of their professional careers and congratulates Ms. Barber on the tremendous partnership.



About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.

About USF – St. Petersburg Kate Tiedemann College of Business:

Centered in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, USFSP’s Kate Tiedemann College of Business is home to over 1,699 students (AY1718), ranging from undergraduates to professional executives, who all are enhancing their education in the business world. KTCOB fosters student enrichment both in-and-out of the classroom. With smaller class sizes, expert faculty, and internationally ranked programs of study that encourage students to think critically, KTCOB warrants success in all areas.



