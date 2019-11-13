AVO acquires Techment's automation product "Transassured".

US-based organization ‘AVO’ providing Transportation and Language Solutions to acquire an Insurance Sector Product developed by Bhilai based Techment Technology

BHILAI, CHHATTISGARH, INDIA, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The proprietary product automates critical tasks for companies operating in the Workers’ Compensation Insurance (WCI) segment.Techment Technology the leading provider of software and product development services announced today that US-based AVO Transportation and Language Solutions (AVO) will acquire their proprietary Insurance Sector product ‘Transassured’.Transassured, an automation tool, conceptualized and developed by Techment Technology for automating and streamlining the processes of non-emergent Transport and Language (T&L) services offered by Managed Care Companies with respect to worker’s compensation Insurance.Transassured has been deployed at AVO as a pilot for more than a year. The association with AVO has helped Techment further refine the product and make it more market-ready.”We have gained significant business benefits using Transassured to run our Transport and Language service offerings,” said Gary L Nelson , CEO, AVO. “The realization of business benefits led AVO to buy out ‘Transassured’ and enter into the strategic alliance with Techment.” Manish Agrawal , CEO, Techment said, “We are proud to say that the technology team of our company based in Bhilai has developed an innovative automation based product that is capable of disrupting US market. This clearly showcases how Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India are emerging as innovation hubs. Smaller towns are rapidly catching up with the metros in terms of opportunities and skill set. Now, one does not necessarily need to shift to a bigger city in order to fulfil their dreams. ”About Techment TechnologyTechment is a digital development company that enables global organizations to solve business challenges with the help of technology. Their team consists of passionate techno-functional experts that bring an outside-in approach and work as an extension of client teams. This in combination with their high-velocity agile delivery model leads to operational efficiency gains that result in higher engagement ROI for the clients. They are industry agnostic and work with companies of all sizes including disruptive startups. Headquartered in Bhilai (India), Techment has offices in Bangalore and San Francisco.Techment is driven strongly by the principle of Agility, Simplicity and Innovation.For more information, please visit: http://www.techment.com About AVO Transportation and Language SolutionsAVO is a USA based premier provider of non-emergent Transport and Language services specific to the Workers Compensation industry. By specializing in Transport and Language solutions, AVO is able to reliably, professionally and consistently serve the needs of insurance companies. The founders of AVO have firsthand knowledge of how claims are handled and administered in the workers’ compensation marketplace, having successfully led a Transportation and Language service company that was an established industry leader. Their combined experience allows them to bring the most modern and customer-focused products to market.



