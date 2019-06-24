Techment Awarded “Best Innovative Business Model” by Entrepreneur Organization (EO)

Techment Technology a leading product development company was awarded “Best Innovative Business Model” in the Entrepreneur of the Year (EOTY)event.

BHILAI, CHHATTISGARH, INDIA, June 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techment Technology a leading product development company was awarded “Best Innovative Business Model” in the Entrepreneur of the Year (EOTY www.eotyawards.com ) event. The award was presented to Techment by honourable Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri. Bhupesh Baghel Ji.Entrepreneur Organization (EO) is a global network exclusively for entrepreneurs. EO helps leading entrepreneurs learn and grow through peer-to-peer learning, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and connections to experts. EOTY is an initiative by EO Raipur Chapter to provide a platform for recognizing budding and leading entrepreneurs of the state.CEO of Techment, Manish Agrawal said, “This is a very proud moment for the entire team at Techment. An award on Business Model by EO is a testament to our endeavour to remain innovative and work as an integral technology partner with our clients. We believe a company is only as strong as the team, the people, the individual talents who contribute to turning the mission into actions, and those actions into game-changing solutions. So to us, receiving the award for the best tech startup is about more than our technology. It’s about our culture and the spectacular individuals who are collaborating on this journey.”The company has achieved significant growth in terms of size and revenue since inception. Headquartered in Bhilai, Techment essentially is a team of coding specialists, digital designers, app and web developers, brainstormers and tech aficionados. The diverse team is leading the way for IT companies across India as well as across the Globe to set up operations in Chhattisgarh.About Techment TechnologyTechment is a product development company that enables global organizations to solve business challenges with the help of technology. Our team consists of passionate techno-functional experts that bring an outside-in approach and work as an extension of client teams. This in combination with our high-velocity agile delivery model leads to operational efficiency gains that result in higher engagement ROI for our clients. We are industry agnostic and work with companies of all sizes including disruptive startups. Headquartered in Bhilai (India), Techment has offices in Bangalore and San Francisco.Techment is driven strongly by the principle of Agility, Simplicity and Innovation.For more information, please visit: http://www.techment.com



