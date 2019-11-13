MegaplanIT is a contributing organization for the 2019 Verizon Payment Security Report

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2019 Verizon Payment Security Report is Required reading for CyberSecurity, Information Security and Data Security professionals. MegaplanIT is proud to be a contributing organization to the 2019 report.The report is available here: https://enterprise.verizon.com/resources/reports/payment-security/ Verizon’s annual Payment Security Report on payment card security and compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) has become vital reading for those responsible for data security or compliance with security standards like GDPR, HIPAA or FISMA.Organizations need to develop the visibility, control, and predictability in compliance performance that powers proactive rather than reactive data protection. The 2019 report provides guidance to accomplish these tasks, and identifies new tools that can help you move your compliance management to new levels.The 2019 Verizon Payment Security Report (PSR) provides guidance to help organizations develop the visibility, control and predictability in compliance and performance that power proactive, rather than reactive, data protection.Take a look at it today to see what you can learn and reach out to us to see how MegaplanIT can help you with your Payment Security.For additional information please reach out to us at info@megaplanit.com or www.megaplanit.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.