MegaplanIT receives multiple industry certifications (PCI-DSS, SOC2, Nevada Gaming Commission Service Provider)

MegaplanIT is PCI-DSS 3.2.1 certified for Level 1 Compliance with a Service Provider designation and MegaplanIT Achieves SOC 2 Type I Compliance Certification

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MegaplanIT is PCI-DSS 3.2.1 certified for level 1 compliance with a service provider designation.PCI DSS compliance further demonstrates our commitment to information security and provides assurance to customers with regard to our security practices. It confirms that MegaplanIT’s security management program is comprehensive and follows leading industry practices. While all entities must manage their own PCI DSS compliance certification, a merchant or service provider’s QSA can rely on our Attestation of Compliance (AOC) as having demonstrated an extensive controls assessment of our Managed Security Services.PCI is a global standard and does not change based on geography. As many of MegaplanIT’s customer’s leverage our assistance in planning for, deploying, certifying, performing managed security services and quarterly ASV scanning of their cardholder environments, it’s important to leverage a Security and Compliance firm that has obtained a Level 1 service provider designation. This certification reflects our commitment to ensure our environment and security practices meet and exceed current PCI requirements so our customers can confidently leverage MegaplanIT's Managed Security Services.MegaplanIT Achieves SOC 2 Type I Compliance CertificationCertification Demonstrates MegaplanIT’s Adherence to Higher Industry Security Standards for a Service Organization. MegaplanIT, an industry leading Security and Compliance firm, has achieved the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 compliance certification, an attestation standard defined by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, reinforcing the company’s commitment to security best practices.The certification was issued by an independent, third-party firm that verified MegaplanIT’s processes and controls meet the Trust Services Principles standards for security, availability and confidentiality. The firm tested the operational effectiveness of controls, and confirmed MegaplanIT’s commitment to the standards for security, availability and confidentiality.“As enterprises across all industries face greater cyber risk and liability for protecting customer data, security companies need to demonstrate to potential and existing customers that their company has thorough, multi-layered security controls and processes in place to prioritize critical data protection,” said Mike Vitolo, CEO and founder of MegaplanIT. “Both current and prospective customers can be assured that maintaining a secure environment for our customers is one of our highest priorities because we help protect them where they are the most vulnerable.”MegaplanIT receives Nevada Gaming Commission Service Provider LicenseWhat Is a Service Provider Gaming License and why is it important?In the gambling industry, it is imperative for casinos to have 24/7 access to IT services to ensure their businesses operate efficiently. Nevada requires companies that offer certain IT services in the gaming industry to have a gaming license. The Nevada Gaming Commission awards the service provider gaming license to companies that have the necessary infrastructure, knowledge and experience to provide IT services to businesses in the casino and gaming industry. Possession of the license means the IT company is equipped to properly support the casino.Why Select a Security and Compliance services company With a Service Provider Gaming License?When you hire an IT company with the service provider gaming license, you have the assurance your network and gaming operations will be supported by a team of credentialed, experienced IT Security professionals. Casinos and gaming businesses possess a large amount of sensitive data, including customer information and information regarding financial transactions. It is imperative networks always remain secure and up-to-date.



