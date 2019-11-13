VERVE SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES IVBARS TO EXPAND VERVE CBD PRODUCTS IN HOUSTON AND NEW YORK CITY AREA IVBARS LOCATIONS

Verve product display case at an iVBars location Verve CBD tincture product s iVBars Headquarters signage

Verve Systems LLC and iVBars announce availability of Verve CBD products in two new iVBars locations in Houston, TX and Huntington, NY

Their product offering is top-notch with significant R&D spend and powerful marketing which is an undeniable and compelling advantage for us” — Aaron Keith

DALLAS, TX, USA, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verve Systems, LLC (Verve) and iVBars, Inc. (iVBars) today announced an expansion of their partnership to offer Verve CBD products at iVBars Houston Heights and Huntington, NY locations effective immediately. Verve is a leading performance and wellness brand offering myriad CBD products in Athletic, Veteran and Neuro formulations. iVBars Inc. is the premier US intravenous wellness company with 25 locations nationally and expanding.The goal of expanding this partnership is to make high quality cannabidiol (CBD) products available to those seeking wellness options which include tinctures, cremes and other Verve products in a setting where customers are already receiving the highest quality intravenous options, coupled with supporting educational information to guide product trials and purchases.“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with iVBars to further develop our strategy of educating people about CBD while expanding our brand reach and distribution. While we maintain a robust direct e-commerce business at https://verveforever.com/ , this opportunity to provide additional performance wellness options at iVBars in the Houston and New York areas is perfect for both our companies,” says Tim “TK” Klund, CEO of Verve Systems, LLC.“iVBars is the perfect brand for us to expand with and offer our products. Their world-class facilities offer wellness, recovery and fitness options for customers. Their focus on offering only the best individualized treatment options fits perfectly with our own goals of performance and wellness”, stated Verve Systems, LLC President Kiran “Raj” RajBhandary.Verve currently offers CBD tinctures and cremes along with tapes and patches for direct application to specific body areas. Current R&D includes additional phytocannabinoid exploration, stem cell and beauty products, with additional product types in production.iVBars has created a whole new product category by offering premium and customizable intravenous vitamin administration in locations with medical and spa amenities in the US since 2015. Their growth has been explosive.“iVBars Houston and New York area customers are interested in optimizing their ability to recover, re-hydrate and gain vitamin advantages quickly,” said Aaron Keith, CEO of iVBars, Inc. “Our products are for individuals seeking to support their overall health and well-being, and expanding our Verve CBD product offering is a perfect option for our customers. Verve has made a significant impact in the performance wellness and athletic markets quickly, which really caught my attention…” “Their product offering is top-notch with significant R&D spend and powerful marketing which is an undeniable and compelling advantage for us,” added Keith.About Verve Systems, LLCVerve Systems, LLC is a Veteran-owned performance wellness company offering the highest quality 100% American farm grown and responsibly manufactured CBD hemp extracts naturally containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. The company also offers additional nutrient based products to enhance human performance, rest, recovery and optimization. Learn more at: https://verveforever.com/ About iVBars, Inc.Headquartered in Dallas, TX, iVBars Inc., is the premier intravenous wellness company offering more than a dozen different vitamin and mineral cocktails offering nutrients that enter the bloodstream immediately. The company conducts business through 25 company-operated retail locations under the iVBars brand. Learn more at: http://www.ivbars.com/ ###



