Author and Storyteller Nina M. Kelly to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The great Joseph Campbell said, “Follow your bliss and the universe will open doors for you where there were only walls.” But how many of us are actually engaging in our true life purpose, listening to what’s in our heart to our hearts, standing true to what we believe in, sticking to our convictions despite difficult circumstances. Are we living a fulfilling life allowing us to define our personal power? Are we really Living authentically even if means standing along? Because if we are then happiness is peaking just around the corner.

Nina M. Kelly is an exceptional mythologist, key note speaker, humanitarian, author of several books including, “Grace Has A Silent Voice” and contributing author to “Saving Wednesday’s Child,” and Amazon Best Sellers, “Success Mastery,” and “Success Breakthrough”, with Jack Canfield and “The Big Question” with Larry King. Nina is also executive producer of the Emmy award winning “A New Leash on Life: The K9’s for Warriors.”

“When we persevere with our dreams in spite of our situation we can achieve extraordinary things,” says Nina.

Whatever she endeavors, Nina Kelly’s telling, poignant, though provoking work she empowers women and her mission has been persistently unrelenting. Nina believes compassion is pivotal to understanding the beauty of being alive.

Most recently Nina completed a series of speaking engagements on a success Live Speaking Tour spoke addressing entrepreneurial students at High Point University, spoke live on Broadway, and on the Hollywood stage at The Thought Leadership Summit. Her message stating how “everyone has their own perspective on what compromises success.”

“My speaking lends itself to those powerful elements that endearingly create more achievements in life,” says Nina. “It’s graciously defined as what are the goals you set for yourself as an individual, your code of ethics, and part of being successful is sharing your unique gifts with others.”

Having written “Grace Has a Silent Voice”, it’s about honoring the silent heroes and the remarkable resilience of the human spirit. Nina has encountered her own share of tragedies, smiled in the face of adversity, has fallen, and gotten back up. Inspired by her mother, who passed away when was only seven, Nina resolutely carries within her the poignancy of her mother’s legacy, to in turn motivate one another through deeply sharing our life experiences and “healing through stories.”

Nina Kelly illustrates what it means to live faithfully to who she is and deeply committed to improving the world, the lives of others, humans and animals. A testament to her spirit are example are Nina’s son and daughter who are also great humanitarians.

“I sincerely believe whatever you are fervent about is destined to make you shine,” says Nina. “Do what you’re passionate about, express what lights up your spirit and awakens your soul.”

Although millennials are eager to be successful by making as much money as possible it can be empty without meaning.

“The Greeks state “Know thyself and to thy own self be true,” says Nina.

For Nina that’s the first rule of the journey of life: be willing to step into that role and be your authentic self.”

“Perfection is not attainable in a sense but to be perfectly imperfect truly is a blessing,” says Nina. “We are all human and that’s how we learn through our hiccups.”

Nina reminds us to be mindful that for all people our cultures are intermingled and how critical it is to know our ancestry.

“America is a phenomenal place some of that cohesiveness has been torn apart,” says Nina. “Acknowledging our ancestry gives you some sense of place and identity.”

“My greatest hope is if we could just be kinder, more respectful, and more accepting,” says Nina. “One ethnic culture is different from the other but that’s the beauty of it. We don’t have to fight one another rather promote acceptance.”

Listening to Nina’s radio interviews we can all gain perspective, be inspired, embrace one another’s cultures, acknowledge that we too can be silent heroes, and know deep within us that our struggles can ultimately heal us and make us stronger. The world can be a joyful place for us but for the future of our children.

“We all should remember it’s okay to accept our flaws, and enjoy being perfectly imperfect. Just be your authentic self, know what that is, and live the life that brings you joy.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Nina M. Kelly in a series of interviews on Tuesday November 13th at 1 p.m. EST with Jim Masters, Wednesday November 20th at 12 p.m. with Doug Llewelyn, Tuesday December 3rd at 1 p.m. EST with Jim Masters, and Tuesday Dec 10th 1 p.m. EST with Doug Llewellyn, Tuesday December 17th at 1 p.m. with Jim Masters.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guest please visit www.ninamkelly.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



