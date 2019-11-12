Urban South Brewery Collaborates with New Orleans Cheese Producer for Annual Fete Des Fromages

Urban South Brewery horizontal logo

Craft brewery partners to create beer-washed cheese for the city’s largest cheese festival

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban South Brewery , the second largest craft brewery in Louisiana, is no stranger to imaginative interpretations of favorite styles of beer. This month, the team at Urban South Brewery brings the brewery to the cheese cellar in a new collaboration with St. James Cheese Company and Baetje Farms that will debut this weekend at New Orleans’ largest cheese festival, Fete des Fromages.“We have been fortunate to work with Liz Thorpe to present cheese and beer pairing classes at the brewery, and we’re excited to highlight how perfectly beer pairs with cheese,” says Chris Evans, Events Manager at Urban South Brewery. “Beer and cheese are natural partners, since beer offers so many potential flavors and textures to complement or contrast with cheese. Becoming the craft beer partner for Fete des Fromages was the next logical step for us and we’re very excited to be featured.”For this collaboration, Urban South teamed up with local cheesemongers St. James Cheese Company and Missouri’s Baetje Farms for an interpretation of the classic French Reblochon soft cheese. Using an ancient process of washing the rind, cheese makers prepare the cheese to ripen and age. By applying Urban South’s Holy Roller IPA, producers paired the delicate floral aroma of hops with the savory creaminess of Reblochon.“When making beer-washed cheese, it’s important to choose a beer you like as the rind will absorb those flavors and colors,” says Shanna Starnes, co-owner of Baetje Farms. “Washing our Vallee with Holy Roller was a delight as it brought through that bold IPA flavor. It was smooth to start and we were pleasantly surprised at how the IPA came through with a more distinct finish.”Returning for its second year, Fete des Fromages (also known as NOLA cheese fest) brings more than 150 cheeses to the grounds of the New Orleans Jazz museum for a day of sampling from internationally renowned cheesemakers from France, Italy, Switzerland, and Australia, as well as from top cheese-producing states including Wisconsin, Vermont, Georgia, and Louisiana.This year, the event has been expanded with events on Wednesday, Nov. 13 and Friday, Nov. 15 before the massive, all-day festival on Saturday, Nov. 16. International cheese expert Liz Thorpe will lead a cheese and cocktail pairing course on Wednesday and an evening cooking competition on Friday will give way to the weekend’s opening party.To learn more about Urban South Brewery, visit http://urbansouthbrewery.com ###About Urban South BreweryFounded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and - with a belief that beer is a family affair - the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow-along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases.



