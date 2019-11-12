Art Collector’s Showplace Retreat Overlooking the Delaware River up for Auction
Estate Ordered Sale
The former owners Bruce Herzog, a chemical engineer, and his wife Nancy McCarthy, a fashion industry executive, designed the home and matching guest cottage. They designed the home to compliment the location and situate the property to maximize the existing natural light and panoramic views.
The 3,836+/- square foot home is set up for entertaining with a gorgeous window wall and five decks on every level to take in all nature provides. A secondary building, matching the main home in architectural style, includes parking for two cars, a full bathroom, and a general-purpose room on the second floor.
“Privacy and incredible views make this property special.” said Bob Dann, Broker and Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “It is a perfect getaway for those seeking to escape and enjoy nature.”
The former owners were collectors of art including African sculptures and modern furniture. Briggs Auction of Garnet Valley has sold the fine collection and is now working with Max Spann to Auction the Estate Home.
This showplace home will be open for Property Previews on Sunday, November 17th and Saturday November 23rd from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. The Auction will take place onsite December 10, 2019.
To take the next step, call 888-299-1438 for the property information package, attend the auction and bid. For more information about this and other Max Spann’s auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, or follow Max Spann on Facebook/MaxSpann and Twitter/MaxSpann.
Max Spann Jr.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co
908-735-9191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.