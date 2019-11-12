Art Collector’s Showplace Retreat Overlooking the Delaware River up for Auction

Artist Retreat Picturesque Views from Every Room Private and Secluded Setting in Bucks County

Estate Ordered Sale

PIPERSVILLE, PA, USA, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co . is pleased to offer at Auction, by order of the Estate, an Artists retreat in Bucks County on 14.45+/- acres, located at 188 Cafferty Road in Pipersville , PA. The four-bedroom custom built home features a spacious grand room, multiple fireplaces to cozy up to, and a private, secluded setting with views of the Delaware River and Prahls Island. Pipersville is convenient to New Hope, PA and Lambertville and Frenchtown on the New Jersey side.The former owners Bruce Herzog, a chemical engineer, and his wife Nancy McCarthy, a fashion industry executive, designed the home and matching guest cottage. They designed the home to compliment the location and situate the property to maximize the existing natural light and panoramic views.The 3,836+/- square foot home is set up for entertaining with a gorgeous window wall and five decks on every level to take in all nature provides. A secondary building, matching the main home in architectural style, includes parking for two cars, a full bathroom, and a general-purpose room on the second floor.“Privacy and incredible views make this property special.” said Bob Dann, Broker and Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “It is a perfect getaway for those seeking to escape and enjoy nature.”The former owners were collectors of art including African sculptures and modern furniture. Briggs Auction of Garnet Valley has sold the fine collection and is now working with Max Spann to Auction the Estate Home.This showplace home will be open for Property Previews on Sunday, November 17th and Saturday November 23rd from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. The Auction will take place onsite December 10, 2019.To take the next step, call 888-299-1438 for the property information package, attend the auction and bid. For more information about this and other Max Spann’s auctions, visit www.maxspann.com , or follow Max Spann on Facebook/MaxSpann and Twitter/MaxSpann.



