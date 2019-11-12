Registration Opens for Defence Aviation Safety Conference 2020

Defence Aviation Safety Conference 2020

SMi reports: Registration is now open for The Defence Aviation Safety Conference, which will return to London on 23rd- 24th April 2020.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are delighted to announce that the Defence Aviation Safety Conference is returning to London in April 2020. As the leading event dedicated to aviation safety in the defence and military environment, it will be a key diary date for all those in the industry.Last year, the event boasted 24 speakers from industry-leading safety regulators, operators and providers, including 5 essential briefings from the UK MoD showcasing the latest strategies and technologies being used to enhance aviation safety.This year, the two-day event will highlight key topics in defence aviation, such as designing and maintaining safe air systems, certification, mutual recognition, safety data optimisation and greater collaboration between government and industry.The conference will also provide the opportunity for delegates to network with senior military leaders in the aviation safety domain, as well as defence experts in government and industry from around the world.Registration is live on the website and an early bird saving of £400 is available for bookings made before 13th December 2019: www.defenceaviationsafety.com/EINpr1 Key topics will include:• Designing and maintaining safe air systems including the role of certification in each• Ensuring and assuring safe operation of air systems• Weapons safety and integration• Safe integration and certification of systems-of-systems• How military and industry can work together to apply standards more effectively to reduce the cost and length of the certification process• Mutual recognition and the shared use of available evidence• Certification requirements at different stages of a system’s lifecycleThe full agenda and speaker line up will be announced soon; those interested in attending can register now to claim their £400 early bird discount: www.defenceaviationsafety.com/EINpr1 Defence Aviation Safety Conference23rd – 24th April 2020London, UK---END---To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



