Nuggets appoints Commercial Advisor as the global payments platform prepares for rollout

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockchain-based identity verification and payments platform Nuggets has appointed Emma Maslen as Commercial Advisor, as the platform readies for official launch and rollout in Q4 2019.Maslen will lead Nuggets’ go-to-market strategy, helping optimise revenue models and create new business channels. With previous senior positions held at SAP Concur and BMC Software, Maslen brings over a decade of deep expertise in B2B technology to the role.“Nuggets is at the vanguard of a data security revolution,” said Maslen. “Over and over we’re seeing just how ill-equipped major corporations are when it comes to handling some of our most sensitive data. I’m excited to be joining a passionate team that has the potential to undo decades of harmful security practices.”“Imagine a world where data breaches are prevented by corporations not having to store data. With Nuggets, businesses can offer all the services customers want, without having to store personal information. As regulations become increasingly tough, and consumers become more and more aware of their personal privacy, there’s never been a better time for this technology,” Maslen added.Nuggets brings together blockchain technology, biometric authentication and zero-knowledge storage to empower users with a personal digital vault, allowing them to make payments, log in, or verify their identity in such a way that counterparties need never gain access to the data itself. The individual, and the individual alone, remains its sole custodian. No one – not even Nuggets – is able to view it.“I’m thrilled to welcome Emma onboard,” said Seema Khinda Johnson, Co-founder and COO. “We have ambitious goals for growth in the UK, Europe and US and beyond. Emma’s extensive experience in growing global markets will be instrumental in helping Nuggets achieve these goals.”Maslen’s appointment comes during a period of sustained development for the company, as its commercial launch rapidly approaches.Nuggets was recently shortlisted in five categories at the Payments Awards 2019, having won Consumer Anti-Fraud Security Solution of the Year at last year’s ceremony. In March, the company was named Blockchain Project of the Year at the FSTech Awards.On top of numerous awards and widespread industry recognition, Nuggets is generating a great amount of interest from major banks, merchants and payment service providers, many of which it is currently integrating with.-ends-About NuggetsNuggets is an e-commerce payments and ID platform. It stores your personal and payment data securely with blockchain, so you can login, pay and verify without having to share or store your data with anyone – not even Nuggets.For more information please visit: https://nuggets.life/



