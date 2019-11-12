Accountancy Practice Market Imbalance Drive Charging Change

Maximiti, leading UK accountancy practice brokers has shifted its policy on charging to reflect market conditions.

MANCHESTER, LANCASHIRE, UK, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The market for accountancy practices has been imbalanced for many years and shows no sign of letting up any time soon, as professional investors and private equity chases alternative and stable returns to the traditional routes they have chosen.Demand outstrips supply in most of the country and in London some practices coming on the market face requests for meetings from 20 or more parties within days of coming to market.Maximiti has long split the fee between buyers and sellers but recently introduced charging the buyer only as a default policy, to reflect the imbalance between supply and demand."This will not affect the professional approach we take to make the deal work for both parties but we feel that where appropriate our remuneration should reflect supply and demand but it is not cast in stone - we remain flexible" says Norman Younger founder and director of Maximiti.Younger points out that in this marketplace the imbalance has not sent prices skyrocketing in the manner of a traditional supply and demand curve, with the main advantage to a seller being the larger pool of buyers to pick from.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.