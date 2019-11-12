Paula B. Johnson of Centered Mind Counseling Services to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ISSAQUAH, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is full of struggles and hardships. It's so easy to lose sight of what is important to you, what it is that you care about and allow our thoughts and feelings to set the course of our lives.

But if we’re living in a way that matches our values, what might we be doing? With that simple question, we can pull ourselves out of the anxious or depressed thoughts and continue in a direction aligned with who we really are at our core.

Paula B. Johnson, MS, LMHC is a therapist and founder of Centered Mind Counseling Services a group counseling therapy practice with two locations; offering counseling services to adults, couples, families and children to overcome anxiety, depression and life’s struggles.

After spending 26 years in social services and more than 20 years of direct counseling experience, Paula started Centered Mind Counseling Services as part of her over-arching mission to help others.

“Expanding my private therapy practice and starting Centered Mind Counseling Services, has been another way for me to continue my mission towards helping others while reaching more people in our community,” says Paula.

“I truly believe that as human beings we are all trying to do the best that we can do,” says Paula. “Life is full of struggles and hardships. It doesn't matter how good of a person you are or what good you're doing in the world; difficult things happen. No one is immune. It is such an honor for me to help people better cope with what life throws their way so that they can move through and beyond their suffering.”

Paula says as a society we do a terrible job teaching the difference between our emotions, our thoughts and our feelings. Much of Paula’s therapy is providing education around how our minds work, normalizing the chatter in our minds, and helping people to separate out their thoughts from feelings so that they can gain clarity and space around what they are truly feeling.

“I help my clients clarify what is important to them,” Paula says, “Suddenly, you have this space where values and self-awareness guide them. When they start to see that there's another way, even if they don't know how to do it, it's a wonderful place to be. I am honored to do the work that I do. I love being a part of something so positive. I know that psychotherapy works, and is an invaluable tool for growth, healing, new perspectives and change.”

For more information on Centered Mind Counseling Services, visit www.centeredmindcounseling.com



