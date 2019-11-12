i2Chain announces Chief Technology Officer

Sanjay Jain, CTO i2Chain

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i2Chain, the maker of advanced cybersecurity solution bolsters its technology leadership by announcing Sanjay Jain as its Chief Technology Officer to lead the product and technology tracks of the company.

Previously, Sanjay as the Chief Architect at i2Chain, led the design, innovation and architecture teams. Prior to i2Chain, Sanjay had a proven track record of accomplishments at tech companies such as VMware, Microsoft, and Openwave. Sanjay has Masters in Computer Science from IISc, Bangalore, and Bachelors in EE from BITS Pilani.

“At i2Chain, Sanjay has demonstrated thought leadership, brought together diverse teams to deliver on a complex promise and has contributed immensely towards progressing the mission of the company. I’m delighted to promote Sanjay as our Chief Technology Officer”, said Ajay Jotwani, Cofounder & CEO of i2Chain.

In the new role, Sanjay will lead the technology, product and innovation organizations, and partner closely with business and marketing to drive the development and implementation of i2Chain application. Additionally, Sanjay will be responsible for the company’s technical vision and enabling it to execute on its business objectives.

“In today’s digital environment, businesses are unable to protect sensitive information by building secured walls around it. The information itself must be “inherently” secured. i2Chain drive to solve this important and challenging problem using advanced cryptography, access rights and immutable traceability, and its high caliber team of researchers and developers inspires me every day”, said Sanjay Jain, now the Cofounder & CTO of i2Chain.

About i2Chain:

i2Chain is a Santa Clara, California based SaaS startup is designing, defining and building am infosec application to protect information and identity. i2Chain leverages cryptography and rights management to secure identity information and records transactions on an immutable ledger for auditability and traceability.The startup has a world class team, a combination of experienced former technology executives from leading tech enterprises specializing in cybersecurity, heuristics, zero trust governance models and sharing a passion for developing innovative solutions for clients.

