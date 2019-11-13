Probiotic with Multiple Strains Supports Immune System & Aids Digestion

Vita Miracle Vita Miracle Probiotics Vita Miracle Probiotic

Vita Miracle’s Ultra-70 Probiotic is now helping users with a wide range of benefits, including immune system health and better nutrient absorption.

GILBERT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ultra-70, a recently launched probiotic from Vita Miracle, is now receiving recommendations from many Amazon shoppers because of its wide variety of benefits, the brand reports. The manufacturer mentions that the product's capabilities can be attributed to its careful selection of 15 powerful bacterial strains, each with unique properties to support a healthy body. As a result of its superior performance, Ultra-70 Probiotics recently received the Amazon's Choice badge.Probiotics are live bacteria that are considered beneficial for body functioning and health. Many probiotics are similar to bacteria that are naturally living in the human body. According to Vita Miracle, they work by changing the composition of the gut bacteria or the metabolic activity of existing bacteria. The good bacteria crowd out the bad in the intestine. This prevents bad bacteria from multiplying and causing infection or inflammation."Probiotics help your digestion and enable your body to extract nutrients from your food. Good bacteria may also produce enzymes or proteins that inhibit or even kill harmful bacteria. Specific strains of probiotics also stimulate your immune system. Some bacteria are necessary for hormone production or vitamin (e.g., vitamin K) and nutrient absorption," said a spokesperson from Vita Miracle.The most effective probiotics include strains of two main species, lactobacillus and bifidobacteria. Lactobacillus is a species of bacteria that produces lactase, the enzyme that breaks down lactose, or milk sugar. These bacteria also produce lactic acid. Lactic acid helps control the population of bad bacteria. It also serves as muscle fuel and increases the body's absorption of minerals. On the other hand, bifidobacteria supports the immune system, limits the growth of harmful bacteria in the intestine, and helps in breaking down lactose into nutrients.The company says that all 15 strains present in Vita Miracle's probiotics for women and men belong to the species lactobacillus and bifidobacteria. To ensure high product stability, only the strains with high heat-resistance have been selected. The product also delivers 70 billion colony forming units (CFU) per serving, making it one of the most potent probiotics on the market. The product is manufactured using non-GMO gluten-free ingredients and does not contain binders, soy, milk, eggs, wheat, peanuts, shellfish, additives, or preservatives.Those interested in learning more about Vita Miracle's Ultra-70 probiotic supplement should visit the company's official website or Amazon storefront.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.