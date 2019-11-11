Minnesota Teachers travel to Guatemala to give Humanitarian Aid, Give to the Max Day Support

Elizabeth and Seth Steinson painting the newly constructed home they built for a family in Guatemala Elizabeth Steinson, front row far left, and Seth Steinson, front row far right, take a photo with their building crew and the Guatemalan mother and her children to whom the house was gifted Children enjoy their new home, donated in part by Elizabeth and Seth Steinson

Minnesota Teachers embark on humanitarian aid trip to Guatemala, providing critical assistance to impoverished children and their families

We built a simple house, but we gave a family a home and better living conditions. The GOD'S CHILD Project is a wonderful example of practical charity work that helps so many people.” — Elizabeth Steinson, International Volunteer

ST. CLOUD, MINNESOTA, USA, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minnesota Teachers travel to Guatemala to give Humanitarian Aid, Give to the Max Day SupportFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:November 11, 2019St. Cloud, Minnesota, November 11, 2019: Married teachers, Seth and Elizabeth Steinson, chose to celebrate their recent wedding anniversary in an unconventional manner.This year they decided providing charity to others would be their gift to one another, subsequently embarking on a humanitarian aid trip to Guatemala which provided critical assistance to impoverished children and their mothers in partnership with The GOD’S CHILD Project, a charity in Golden Valley, Minnesota.Minnesota Volunteers Make a Big Impact in GuatemalaMore than half of the people in Guatemala live below the poverty line. For families with young children, this often means having no choice but to sleep on wet dirt floors, resulting in otherwise preventable illnesses and medical problems.Every year, volunteers from Minnesota and other states travel to Guatemala with the help of The GOD’S CHILD Project to build new homes for families using materials donated by the organization’s volunteer network.Each house takes 3 days to complete. On the last day of the build, the home is ‘gifted’ to the family during a ceremony at which mothers and builders alike are moved to tears.Nearly 1,500 homes have been built through The GOD’S CHILD Project since its founding by Patrick Atkinson in 1991. To qualify for a new house, a family must currently live with dirt floors, be financially in need, and have children in the home.While in Guatemala, volunteers live with middle-class families in Antigua. The trips usually involve tourist site visits in addition to volunteer time. The Steinsons’ chose to visit ancient Mayan ruins, so they could share the experience with their students back home. What they anticipate their students will be most interested in, however, will be the charity work itself.The family the Steinsons’ built for consisted of a mother, Victoria, and her six children ranging in age from sixteen to three years old. Almost four years ago, Victoria lost her husband and has been caring for her children on her own since.Victoria never attended school, which gives her very little opportunity for gainful employment. She farms the land near her home by hand to feed her family. Her oldest child, a sixteen-year old daughter, works full time to help support the family as well.Scope of Impact is LargeVolunteers work in partnership with The GOD’S CHILD Project to give vulnerable families an opportunity to become self-sufficient, educated, and healthy members of society.As well as building homes and distributing donations to the community, here are just some of the ways in which international volunteers help children and families in Guatemala:• Providing care at Casa Jackson Hospital for Malnourished Children, the only hospital in Central America dedicated completely to free inpatient care for severely malnourished children• Helping at Santa Madre Homeless Shelter, a safe place to sleep for abused and abandoned children, battered women, and families fleeing natural disasters• Handing out food to 1,000+ people in need at the weekly Food Distribution, including war widows, abandoned mothers, and the elderly• Helping at Dreamer Center School for impoverished children, who often have no access to running water, electricity, or school supplies• Helping at the Scheel Center School, designed for older students who have missed out on education due to being in the child labor forceAbout The GOD’S CHILD ProjectThe GOD’S CHILD Project (GCP) has been operating humanitarian aid and charity programs for over 28 years to give vulnerable and impoverished children and families an opportunity to become self-sufficient, educated, and healthy members of society. The GOD'S CHILD Project hosts volunteers year-round and can be reached through www.GodsChild.org The GOD’S CHILD Project participates in Give to the Max Day (November 14, 2019), and currently has a donation match of over $35,000. Visit www.GiveMN.org and search for The GOD’S CHILD Project to help them reach their match.The GOD'S CHILD Project is a 501c3 charity, and can also accept donations via their website, www.GodsChild.org , or by check at 8085 Wayzata Blvd #200, Golden Valley, MN 55426.“The more support received from donors, equates to the more lives we can change for the better and the more systemic poverty that can be escaped.” – Emily Schaefbauer, International VolunteerPress ContactFor more information about The GOD's CHILD Project, photos, and media opportunities, please contact:RebeckaEmail: info@GodsChild.orgTel: 612-351-8020END



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.