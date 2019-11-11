LeadsCouncil Elects New President of the Board at Annual Meeting

LeadsCouncil announced that Erik Josowitz, Sr. Vice President, Technology and Strategy of All Web Leads, has been voted as President of its Board of Directors.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, D.C. - LeadsCouncil, an independent association of performance marketing professionals, announced that Erik Josowitz, Sr. Vice President, Technology and Strategy of All Web Leads, has been voted as President of its Board of Directors.

Josowitz succeeds the previous President, Joey Liner, Chief Revenue Officer of Digital Media Solutions. Liner will assume the position of President Emeritus while continuing to serve on the Board through 2021. The Council also voted Marty Collins, SVP Corporate Development, Legal & Compliance with QuinStreet as Vice President and Eric Kozak, Sr. Director, Marketing at American Standard as Secretary.

“LeadsCouncil has made tremendous progress over the past two years from the leadership that Joey (Liner) has brought to the organization”, Josowitz stated. “I’m very excited to take the baton and run with it, continuing his progress while improving the practices and results of performance marketing.”

About LeadsCouncil

LeadsCouncil is an independent association comprised of performance marketing publishers, advertisers and technology providers. For an updated Board Member List, please visit the LeadsCouncil website. For more information visit www.leadscouncil.org



