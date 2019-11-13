U.S., Chinese & Worldwide Banknotes, Coins and Scripophily at Auction Nov 21, 2019 by Archives International Auctions

Archives International to Auction over 1000 Lots of Rare Paper Money, Coins, Scripophily and Historic Ephemera including rare U.S. & World Paper Money and Coins

Our current 56th auction will offer 1040 lots of rare and desirable U.S. & Worldwide Banknotes, Coins, Scripophily and Historic Ephemera with many rare and desirable items seldom offered at auction” — Dr. Robert Schwartz

RIVER EDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The November 21st, 2019 auction by Archives International Auctions will consist of 1040 different lots offered in three sessions beginning with 447 lots of Chinese and Worldwide Banknotes, Coins and Russian Scripophily. The second session features U.S. & World Scripophily with 341 lots including Part 2 of an outstanding collection of CSX predecessor railroads with many rarities never seen previously by the collecting community. The third session features 250 lots of U.S. Obsolete Banknotes highlighted by Part 2 of the Highlands Collection of New Jersey Obsolete Bank and Scrip notes, U.S. National Banknotes, Large and Small Type Notes and Security Printing Ephemera.China, offered in Session 1, features over 110 notes with a number of highlights including a China, Ta Ch'ing Government Bank, Shansi Issue, a 1911 Unlisted 2 Taels Rarity; a Bank of Territorial Development, 1915, $5, Urga Issue, high grade banknote; a desirable and high grade Provincial Bank of Three Eastern Provinces, 1929 Issue 100 Yuan Specimen Banknote that is extremely rare as well as numerous issued and specimen Chinese banknotes; Chinese scripophily is featured by a Chinese Government 5% Gold Loan of 1912, I/U £500 Bond rarity as well as 18 additional scripophily items to be offered; A new estate find of 33 Chinese Silver coins dating 1890 to 1930 will be offered from a Vietnam war navy veteran who was stationed overseas and obtained the coins in numismatic searchers including a number of desirable coins with none ever being offered previously at auction.A rarely seen group of British Armed Forces Special Vouchers, 1946 ND 1st Series Specimen Quartet is offered; India is represented by a number of attractive and rare notes including a Government of India, ND (1928-1935) Issue 10 Rupee Banknote; Israel is represented by a high grade set of 1955 / 5715 specimen issues; Malaya is highlighted by a 1942 Board of Commissioners of Currency, $100, P-15 banknote rarity; and Mexico includes 16 different issued, proof and specimen notes highlighted by a Banco Nacional Mexicano, ND (1882) 500 Pesos Face and Back Proof Pair. Hundreds of additional desirable notes are included that should appeal to every level of collector and dealer.Session 2 features 341 lots of U.S. & World Scripophily, featuring Part 2 of the Stephen Beck Collection of CSX and Predecessor Railroad Bonds and Shares. Some of the many highlights include a 1910, Thomas Edison Signed Edison Storage Battery Co., Stock Certificate; A Manson Bicycle Co., 1905 I/U Stock Certificate - Possibly the Earliest Motor cycle stock certificate issued; a 1996, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Class B Specimen Stock Certificate; an Amazon.Com, Inc., 2001 Specimen Stock Certificate rarity; a new estate find of 16 Pennsylvania and New York 1860’s oil stock certificates; an exceptional assortment of Florida railroad bonds and shares from the CSX Collection with many examples new to the collecting community and literally hundreds of exceptional stocks and bonds from railroads, automobiles and technology to Government, Foreign, mining and dozens of additional topics.Session 3 includes over 240 lots beginning with 29 lots of Security Printer Ad notes, stock certificates, vignettes, vignette sheets and miscellaneous items including a unique Excelsior Bank Note company multicolor vignette sheet from the Walter Allan collection as well numerous items from the John Herzog collection that rarely are offered at auction; There are 66 lots of U.S. Obsolete, Confederate, National Banknotes and Large Type notes are highlighted by a pair of Educational $5 1895 & 1896 Series Essay Face Progress Proof Rarities from the Harry Bass Collection as well as Historic Ephemera. Other National Banknote highlights include a desirable and very rare Elko, NV., First National Bank of Elko, $20 1902 PB, Ch.# 7743 that is rarely offered at auction; 2 different 1929 $5, Serial #1 notes, one from Clinton, Connecticut and the second from Buffalo, NY are offered as well as a Gem Napa, CA., First National Bank, $20 1929 Ty 1, Ch.# 7176; Another exciting lot is a local, New Jersey Hackensack National Bank. $10, 1882 Brown Back Ch#5921 E, National Bank Note with only 2 Brown backs known on the bank. The sale ends with 153 lots from Part 2 of the Highland Collection of New Jersey & Additional States Obsolete Scrip notes and Banknotes with many lots including multiple items that deserve further research. A few of the many highlights from Part 2 of the Highland Collection include a Mankato City, MN. $1, Haxby MN-75-G2A, Merchants Bank 1854 Obsolete Banknote; a desirable Princeton, Mississippi, Lake Washington & Deer Creek Rail Road & Banking Co 1838 Obsolete Banknote; and a Tom's River, NJ. Metropolitan Market-William Bennett, 1862 Obsolete Scrip Note. Dozens of lots include multiple items, many featuring similar design notes used by various banks around the country. Session 3 also includes numerous desirable and rare items that will be of interest to the discriminating collector.Previews will be held at Archives International Auctions offices beginning Monday, November 18th to Wednesday, November 20th between 10 AM and 5 PM and by appointment. For an appointment call 201-944-4806 or email info@archivesinternational.com.The online catalog for the November 21st sale is on Archives International Auctions’ website and can be viewed via the Archives International live bidding platform. It can also be viewed as a Sale 56 Virtual Catalog or downloadable Sale 56 .pdf on their website. To pre-register for live internet bidding, log on to the Archives International Auctions website, at www.ArchivesInternational.com Archives International is now working on their Early Winter and Spring 2020 auctions and are seeking quality consignments for future auctions or outright purchase including U.S. and worldwide banknotes, coins, stocks, bonds, stamps, postal history, historic ephemera, and autographs. To sell or consign one piece or an entire collection, please call AIA at (201) 944-4800; or e-mail them at info@archivesinternational.com .You may also write to Archives International Auctions, at 1060 Main Street, River Edge, NJ 07661, U.S.A. To learn more about Archives International Auctions and the auctions planned for October 10th, log on to www.ArchivesInternational.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.