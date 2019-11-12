IADA Names New Leadership for 2020-2021

Incoming IADA Chairman Paul Kirby

USA, November 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has named QS Partners Managing Partner Paul Kirby as the aircraft dealer organization's new Chairman of the Board for 2020-2021. He replaces outgoing Chairman Brian Proctor, Mente Group President and Chief Executive Officer.

Joining Kirby as an officer on the Board of Directors of the global aircraft transaction organization is Vice Chairman Peter Antonenko, Chief Operating Officer of Jetcraft. IADA's Treasurer is David Monacell, Executive Vice President of CFS Jets. Joe Carfagna Jr., President of Leading Edge Aviation Solutions, is IADA's Secretary.

Joining the officers as board members are Meisner Aircraft Vice President Chris Meisner, Guardian Jet Vice President of Sales Doc Dwyer, and Avpro Inc. Managing Partner Chris Ellis. IADA's OEM President on the board is Michael Amalfitano, Sr., the President and CEO of Embraer Executive Jets.

The IADA Board of Directors also includes John Prock, Director of Aircraft Asset Management for Banc of America Leasing, as Chairman of the Products and Services Member Advisory Council, and PNC Aviation Finance Senior Vice President and National Sales Manager Keith Hayes, 1st Vice Chairman of the Products and Services Member Advisory Council. Joining Prock and Hayes on the Member Advisory Council are 2nd Vice Chairman Andrew Young, General Manager of AMSTAT and Secretary Tobias Kleitman, President of TVPX.

"IADA is pleased and honored to have this prestigious group of aviation leaders in position to carry on the organization's tradition of transparency and integrity in aircraft transactions," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "These leaders are recognized in the aviation industry for their professionalism, reliability and knowledge and they represent the highest values in the aircraft marketplace," he added.

"Our organization extends a heartfelt thank you to the outgoing board members who advanced the organization's profile and reputation through their diligence and hard work, including outgoing Chairman Brian Proctor, who's contributions will have a lasting impact on the organization and the industry," Starling said.

In addition, IADA extends grateful thanks to Board Members Todd Jackson, Aircraft Sales Manager and Vice President of Acquisitions for Elliott Jets, Mitch McCune, Partner and President of CFS Jets, and outgoing Chairman of IADA Products and Services Member Advisory Council Stephan Asper, who is the Senior Vice President Marketing for AIC Title Services LLC.

IADA's dealer organizations and individual brokers do business in more than 100 countries. They utilize www.AircraftExchange.com, an online marketplace listing only aircraft offered exclusively for sale or lease by IADA members.

IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft, as well as abiding by a strict code of ethics, integrity and transparency. IADA represents a variety of IADA verified product and aviation services that also operate with the highest professional standards in the industry.

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers high standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.

