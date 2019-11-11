Exclusive interview from AstraZeneca speaker released for SMi’s Pre-Filled Syringes 2020 Conference

Pre-Filled Syringes 2020 Conference

SMi Reports: Leading industry expert from AstraZeneca to present at Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices conference 2020, this January.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 12th annual Pre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices conference will take place on 15th-16th January 2020 in London. It is Europe’s leading pre-filled syringe conference, which will aim to connect various pharmaceutical experts, clinical researchers and manufacturers in the pre-filled syringes industry to examine innovations in device engineering and components, enhancement of human factors, and optimizing packaging and containment.For those interested in attending, there is a £100 early bird saving for bookings made by 29th November. Register at www.pre-filled-syringes.com/einPR11 Ahead of the two-day agenda, SMi caught up with AstraZeneca’s Device Manager and conference speaker Abha Raveau Violette, where she discusses her views on the pre-filled syringes industry as well as her expectations for the upcoming event.Snapshot of Abha’s interview:Q) The Pre-Filled Syringes market has matured greatly over recent years, what key differences have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?“Increasing regulatory expectations have changed the way pre-filled syringes are developed and handled during development and life cycle management. With the upcoming MDR requirements, regulatory requirements will continue to increase impacting development and commercial products.”Q) What do you see as the greatest challenge for you to overcome personally in the pre-filled syringes field at the moment?“Life cycle management of pre-filled syringes and combination products overall continues to be a challenge. This is especially true for products which were made before design controls and the 21 CFR Part 4 Final rule. Pharmaceutical companies continue to face the challenge of walking through the tricky terrain of changing regulatory landscape while managing lifecycle changes for combination products. This is also true for development projects which are late in development or ready to launch.”For the full interview and event details, the brochure is available to download online atAbha’s presentation will be on ‘Change is the only constant: Managing change through the lifecycle of Combination products’ covering:• Reasons for changes: Why change something that works?• Regulatory expectations• Managing changes through Design Controls• Legacy products and changing regulatory landscape• Opportunities and challengesPre-Filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices ConferenceMain Conference: 15-16th January 2020Pre-Conference Workshop: 14th January 2020Location: Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKProudly sponsored by:BD Medical |Mitsubishi Gas Chemical | Nelson Labs Europe | Nemera | Schott |Zeon Europe Gmbh---ENDS---For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



