London hosts Africa's Oil & Gas Players for the Big Five Board Awards and Charity Auction

The Big Five Board Awards, organised and hosted by Frontier acknowledges the top players in the energy industry and raises money for conservation in Africa

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The longest standing awards event for Africa's Oil & Gas Industry is being held in London on November 21 at the Geological Society.

With over 100 recipients to date, the Big Five Board Awards enter it’s incredible 23rd year, organised and hosted by Frontier to acknowledge the top players in the energy industry as well as raise money for conservation in Africa.

Register to be part of a fabulous night and meet with Africa's leading oil and gas companies and senior executives in a reception-style event at these long-respected and annual accolades.

Keynote Speaker Ade Adeola, Managing Director, Energy & Natural Resources, Standard Chartered Bank plc will be speaking on ‘Building Africa’s Oil & Gas Future’ while faced with current challenges and opportunities.

Frontier also supports the plight of African wildlife and aims to raise funds for various conservation projects on the African Continent with their annual Big Five Charity Auction.

Bidding is now open on the Charity Auction lots or alternatively you might like to make a donation.

For more details about the Charity Auction please visit the official website

Big Five Annual Board Awards Categories

The Awards offer individuals and companies working in Africa an opportunity to stand out among peers.

Distinguished Individual Contribution to the African Industry

The Elephant. Largest living land animal and Africa’s true king of the Savannah.

Corporate Contribution to African Petroleum & Excellence

The Lion. The ultimate African predator.

Independent Player In Africa Of The Year

The Leopard. A survivor and predator, with much skill and stealth.

African National Oil Company Of The Year

The Rhino. Solid and commanding presence in the landscape.

Service & Supply Company Of The Year

The Buffalo. Tough and persistent, revered in the bush.

Africa’s Oil Legend Award, Special Category

No explanation needed.

Event highlights:

• A great evening of networking

• Top industry speaker

• Relax in an informal environment with colleagues

• Recognise industry top performers

• Champion Africa's interests in the oil, gas and energy sector

• Raise money for conservation in Africa

• Access the wider Frontier network



Attendees:

• Chief Executive Officers

• Chief Exploration Officers

• Chief Operations Officers

• Vice Presidents Exploration and Upstream

• Chief Technology Officers

• National Oil Companies/ Petroleum Directorates

• Petroleum Commissioners

• Directors of Hydrocarbons

• Directors of Petroleum

• African Investors, Private Equity and Institutional

• African Financiers

To register please visit www.bigfiveawards.com

Location:

The Geological Society

Burlington House

Piccadilly

London W1J 0BG

Date: Thursday 21 November

Time: 18:00 - 22:00

Contact:

+44 20 71938224

info@frontierenergy.network



