NATO Focused Presentations to Feature at Mobile Deployable Communications 2020

Mobile Deployable Communications Conference 2020

SMi Reports: A series of NATO focused presentations will be featured at the Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland in January 2020.

WARSAW, POLAND, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next spring, the US Army will be deploying 20,000 soldiers to Europe, where they will be taking part in the huge Defender-Europe 20 exercise alongside 17,000 allied troops.Defender 20 is just the latest in a series of multinational exercises in Europe over the past year, demonstrating the importance of allied interoperability and creating a unified Europe.For this reason, SMi Group are delighted to announce the following NATO focused presentations at this year’s Mobile Deployable Communications Conference:“NATO Shape: Supporting NATO Forces Through Deployed Communications Capabilities”:• An overview of NATO communications capabilities and cyberspace support for deployed formations• Strategies for generating a rapidly deployable communications capability: the role of the NATO CIS Group and its Deployable CIS Module and NATO Signals Battalions in supporting and sustaining a NATO formation• Considerations for cyber defence and cyberspace management when generating battlefield communications• Future of NATO CIS capabilities, including the DCIS Cube 1.0 projectBrigadier General Pantelis Arapis, SHAPE Assistant Chief of Staff ACOS J6 Cyberspace, NATO SHAPE“Modern CIS Demands and Strategy of the Polish Armed Forces”:• The Polish Armed Forces CIS strategy and ambitions for 2020 and beyond• Future network plans: what the Polish Armed Forces Technical Modernisation Plan means for CIS equipment• Modernisation of the military: Electronic Warfare and Reconnaissance as future CIS priorities for the Polish Armed Forces• Interoperability and Poland’s commitment to working with NATO partners: NATO Response Forces and NATO ExercisesBrigadier General Robert Drozd, Chief of the Command and Control J6 Directorate, Polish Armed Forces“NATO Force Integration Unit Poland: Enabling a Rapidly Deployable CIS Capability”:• Overview of NFIU CIS and its support of the VJTF and NRF elements as a forward presence• Strategies for creating and enabling a rapidly deployable CIS capability: lessons from the priorities and regular duties of the NFIU in Poland• Importance of supporting interoperability initiatives to enable seamless C2 across a multinational task-groupMajor Krystian Strzalkowski, J6 Branch Head, NFIU POL, NATO Force Integration Unit PolandThe full agenda and speaker line up can be viewed at: www.mobiledeployable.com/EINPR5 As the only conference addressing CIS in the Eastern European operational environment, Mobile Deployable Communications is a key event where delegates can explore future requirements for equipment and procurement processes, as well as network with senior military leaders. The event will be held in Warsaw, Poland on the 30th – 31st January 2020.There will also be a pre-conference workshop hosted by Colonel (Ret’d) Ralph Thiele, Director, Stratbyrd Consulting, on “The Challenge of Electromagnetic Disruption” held on January 29th 2020.Those interested in attending are encouraged to secure their spot soon at: www.mobiledeployable.com/EINPR5 -- END –Mobile Deployable Communications ConferenceWarsaw, Poland30-31 January 2020Sponsored by Black Diamond Advanced Technology (BDATech), Glenair, Inmarsat and SynQor.For Sponsors/Exhibitors: contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 / smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor Delegates/Groups: contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 / jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



