Nappy Cream and Baby Oil by Mori Maintains COSMOS Organic Certification

Mori of Norway announces that its nappy cream and baby oil remain in compliance with Europe’s COSMOS Organic certification issued by Ecocert Greenlife.

As parents, we want to give the best to our children, and the fact that the products are certified organic is a quality stamp that secures a safe and reliable product for the ones we love so much.” — Sissel Skjerdal

AURLAND, NORWAY, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mori of Norway, a company specializing in skin care products, is pleased to report that its baby care products remain in compliance with COSMOS Organic Certification requirements. The company says that maintaining these standards on every product is critical, including its nappy cream and baby oil, that according to the brand can also be used as a massage oil. The 2019 certification was issued after an external audit was completed by Anne Hansen from Ecocert Greenlife.Spokesperson and CEO of Mori, Sissel Skjerdal, says, "We are very happy that our baby care products are COSMOS Organic Certified. As parents, we want to give the best to our children, and the fact that the products are certified organic is a quality stamp that secures a safe and reliable product for the ones we love so much."The COSMOS certification label ensures customers that the products meet Europe's COSMOS standards for organic items. The standard covers all aspects of the sourcing, manufacturing, marketing and control of cosmetic products. Some of the requirements include using naturally sourced ingredients, processes that must use green chemistry, ingredients that must comply with hygienic standards and use minimal packaging that is environmentally friendly.Organic, naturally sourced and environmentally friendly products are currently trending and becoming increasingly important to consumers. Mori of Norway has created baby care products that meet these trends, making its products safe and reliable, according to the brand.Those interested in Mori of Norway's full line of baby care products should visit the company's official website or Amazon storefront.###



