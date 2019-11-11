Weight Loss Drinks Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

New Report on Global Weight Loss Drinks Market 2019 Edition

Global Weight Loss Drinks Industry

Market Overview

Obesity and overweight trouble people due to the excessive fat accumulation that may impair the health of an individual. The weight loss is the result of exercise and the intake of weight loss drinks. These drinks affect the health and energy levels throughout the day in a positive manner and also contribute to the weight loss at the same time. Some effective weight loss drinks are green tea, detox water, lemon water with chia seeds, protein shakes, drinks containing ginger, and carbonated water.

Consumers these days are becoming more aware and conscious of their dietary intake and the willingness to reduce the consumption of unhealthy food and drinks. These changes in the lifestyles of an individual are leading to the popularity of weight loss drinks. There has been an increase in physical inactivity due to the nature of any form of works, changing modes of transportation and increasing urbanization that is making people more obese and overweight. This energy imbalance among the population is increasing the consumption of weight loss drinks on a large scale.

The global weight loss drinks market report analyses the market value and volume at the regional, global and company levels. The global weight loss market is expected to rise at a faster rate in the forecast period of 2019-2025. The report also presents the market size of the weight loss drinks market based on the historical data and the upcoming future prospects. According to the WHO, in 2016, more than 1.8 billion adults aged 18 years and older were overweight and the worldwide prevalence of obesity has nearly tripled between 1975 and 2016.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GNC

skinnyfit

Liquid I.V

LadyBoss

Renewlife

Herbal Clean

BPI

Cellucor

HUM

Kate Farms

Market Segmentation

The continuing rates of obesity and overweight, coupled with low unemployment and higher incomes are boosting the global weight loss drinks market. Hence, on the basis of market segmentation by type, the market can be split into Meal Replacement and Diet Management. A meal replacement is quite popular these days. It includes a drink, bar, soup, etc. that is intended as a substitute for a solid food meal, which has a controlled and balanced rate of nutrients and calories. It also includes health shakes. It is also popular among bodybuilders, not made for weight loss but to save food preparation time when eating 5 to 6 meals per day. And based on the market segmentation by application, the global market for weight loss drinks can be categorized into Online and Offline.

Regional Overview

Regions like Southeast Asia, Europe, North America, and regions like Japan, China and India are among the key players in the global weight loss drinks market. This report analyses the production, consumption, import, and export of the product and also provides an analysis of the manufacturing sites, capacity production, ex-factory price, and revenue in the global weight loss drinks market. The key companies are introducing innovative, and local flavours of weight loss drinks to attract more consumers in the regional market. The stakeholders in the product market are streamlining the market plans and strategies to improve awareness about the benefits of the consumption of weight loss drinks.

Industry News

Disruptive Enterprises LLC, a company that focuses on advancing health and wellness with its brands KetoLogic and FBOMB, has teamed up with an entrepreneur, broadcaster, philanthropist and world-class athlete, Tim Tebow, who will help make the ketogenic diet more accessible and convenient for consumers by endorsing the KETO 30 Challenge.

