Chatbots for Customer Service solution for Dynamics 365 from Unify Dots certified IP Co-Sell ready by Microsoft
Leading Chatbots Solution provider deepens partnership with Microsoft with the Co-Sell Ready certification for the Unify Chatbots solution.
Unify Dots has also built out a solution that allows co-browse enabling the chatbot solution to help customers with their ecommerce purchasing solution. The solution works with the newly launched Dynamics 365 Commerce solution.
Unify Dots’ partnership with Microsoft is strategic as it encompasses evangelizing the platform for enhancements as well as joint go-to-market activities to offer innovative and holistic solutions to clients.
Using the Microsoft Azure cloud, Unify Chatbot leverages a combination of Artificial Intelligence, Microsoft Dynamics 365, cognitive and NLP capabilities to boost customer engagement and help businesses lower service cost.
The Unify Chatbot can help with Lead Engagement and handle sales inquiries from prospective customers. Inquiries can be logged automatically into the Dynamics 365 for Customer Engagement CRM solution as a lead.
Similarly, the Chatbot solution can provide Customer Service by being the first responder for customer inquiries for assistance. The Chatbot solution can integrate with a Knowledge base to provide intelligent responses to customer questions and reducing the workload on contact center agents.
Microsoft and Unify are working together on multiple projects with customers across the world to implement this innovative technology.
About UNIFY Dots:
UNIFY Dots is a leading business application software provider specializing in CRM, Chatbots, ERP, and Customer Engagement solutions for organizations. UNIFY connects the dots for organizations by providing a range of business application solutions that enable Digital Transformation. UNIFY helps businesses improve employee productivity while improving Stakeholder Engagement. UNIFY is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.
