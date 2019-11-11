Y Combinator Alum Alpaca Integrates Stock API in TradingView, Enabling Commission Free Trading for 11M Active Traders

Alpaca TradingView Integration Alpaca TradingView screen Alpaca logo

Alpaca’s Developer Focused Approach Allows Partners to Easily Deploy Commission Free Trading, Surpassing $1 billion in Transactions in First Year of Operations

Our developer-friendly trading APIs are an easy solution for our partners to quickly bring commission-free trading to their online communities.” — Yoshi Yokokawa, CEO and Co-founder of Alpaca

SAN MATEO, CA, USA, November 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpaca https://alpaca.markets ), a Silicon Valley based developer-first API stock broker, today announced an integration partnership that will allow for commission-free stock trading for 11 million active traders worldwide on TradingView , the world’s largest social trading platform and community of active retail investors.The fintech startup, a FINRA registered broker-dealer, aims to make commission-free trading widely available through various types of applications globally. Unlike existing broker-dealers seeking to drive consumers to web and mobile destinations of their own, Alpaca is focused on offering developers the opportunity to easily integrate trading within their own applications.“This partnership with TradingView is the textbook example of how we want to grow this company,” said Yoshi Yokokawa, CEO and Co-founder of Alpaca. “Our developer-friendly trading APIs are an easy solution for our partners to quickly bring commission-free trading to their online communities.TradingView is the largest investing community on the web, with over 11 million active traders and investors per month sharing ideas, providing feedback and charting stocks, forex, futures, and cryptocurrencies.“Today, we’re very happy to announce the launch of Alpaca on TradingView. You can now trade US equities and ETFs through ​Alpaca​, commission-free,” said Pierce Crosby, General Manager, Americas of TradingView. “Further democratizing access to investing is something we’re super passionate about at TradingView, so we’re excited about the rollout of commission-free stock trading on the platform.”About AlpacaAlpaca ( https://alpaca.markets ) is a Silicon Valley based developer-first API stock brokerage that modularizes the world’s investment activities. The company’s products enable anyone to build and connect applications and algorithms to buy and sell stocks with zero commissions. The company is backed by some of the top investors in the industry globally including Spark Capital, Social Leverage, Y Combinator, and Portag3.­ Securities are offered through Alpaca Securities LLC.About TradingViewTradingView is one of the largest and most active trading communities globally serving over 11 million traders worldwide. Designed to provide a Bloomberg-like experience to non-professional traders, users have free access to top-notch charting and analysis, publish trading ideas and discuss markets in real-time. Headquartered in London, with offices in New York, and regional representatives in over 25 countries, TradingView's network covers more than 70 markets globally.



