Alpaca Launches Commission-Free Short Selling on Stock Trading Platform

Alpaca's commission-free stock trading platform offers short selling and margin trading with a margin rate of 3.75%, amongst the lowest rate in the industry

Since launching the Alpaca Trading API only 9 months ago, we have had the pleasure of supporting the activity of a growing number of individuals and businesses, from hobbyist coders to hedge funds” — Yoshi Yokokawa, Alpaca's Co-Founder and CEO

- Trade without directional bias. Alpaca's commission-free trading API gives you the ability to run long/short or market neutral strategies. - Alpaca offers a 3.75% margin interest rate, providing you affordable leverage for 4X intraday & 2X overnight buying power. - Expand your opportunity set. You can trade outside of Regular Trading Hours. We offer trading 9:00am to 6:00pm Eastern Time. - This is for those of you who operate or are starting a proprietary trading firm or hedge fund.Short selling and margin trading are available on Alpaca starting today.*Securities and brokerage services are offered through Alpaca Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AlpacaDB, Inc. More information can be found in the disclosure document About Alpaca ( https://alpaca.markets Alpaca is building a software infrastructure that enables all of us to interact with the financial market seamlessly. Launched in 2018 by Co-Founders Yoshi Yokokawa and Hitoshi Harada, Alpaca's API-first commission-free stock trading platform has served the needs of the growing community of software developers and technology-minded individuals and has powered thousands of users to trade all types of strategies, some generating thousands of trades a day completely commission-free. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company is backed by a group of well-capitalized investors including Y Combinator, highly experienced industry angel investors as well as Global Brain, the biggest Japanese independent venture capital firm. SAN MATEO, CA, USA, July 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpaca , an API-first commission-free stock brokerage providing a leading developer-friendly trading platform and community, has released commission-free short selling, margin trading with 3.75% margin rate amongst the lowest in the industry, premarket & after-hours trading, and business account onboarding. Alpaca's commission-free trading API is designed to be seamless for developers to build trading algorithms as well as services and apps."Since launching the Alpaca Trading API only 9 months ago, we have had the pleasure of supporting the activity of a growing number of individuals and businesses, from hobbyist coders to hedge funds," said Yoshi Yokokawa, Alpaca's Co-Founder and CEO. "Today, we are excited to announce new features highly requested from the community, and we are even more excited to see how these new features will be utilized."Here are some highlights of Alpaca's new features:



