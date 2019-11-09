NLTV Studios New TV Series Helps Patients Find Vital Healthcare Solutions

The New World of Medical Tourism showcases the world's best Hospitals

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US, November 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The role of NLTV's new International TV series, The New World of Medical Tourism, as seen on CNN Int'l, is to not only bring the positive stories of the Medical Tourism experience to international recognition, but to serve as an international platform where reliable information related to safety and quality of healthcare facilities from around the world is shared to a global audience in the tens of millions.In upcoming episodes of NWMT, the series will showcase 3 world class facilities:1. EVEX Hospitals , in Tbilisi Georgia2. Hospital De Familia (The Family Hospital) in Mexicali, Mexico, and3. Singapore General Hospital , in SingaporeEvex Hospitals is the largest hospital network operating in Georgia with 19 Hospitals in6 regions out of 10 of the country. The Network’s largest hospital is The Caucasus Medical Centre - the largest multi-disciplinary hospital with solid historical experience, which offers the population of the region high-tech, innovative, diagnostic and therapeutic methodologies based on the latest medical research.Caucasus Medical Centre is staffed by Georgian doctors and nurses with work experience acquired in Western countries. Complex medical interventions, both in outpatient and inpatient regime are performed in the hospital.Due to the latest medical equipment, innovative diagnostic, therapeutic methodologies and a strong clinical team with extensive experience the hospital has become the hub of medical tourism in the region. Caucasus Medical Centre has the largest number of received patients in Georgia. Today the clinic serves the patients not only from Georgia, but also from the South Caucasus and Eastern Europe.It should be noted that the Caucasus Medical Centre is a premier member of the International Hospital Federation (IHF). The clinic works with famous medical centres of the world, which provides proper and safe management of complicated medical cases. Professors from the leading clinics of the USA, Denmark, Holland, Germany and Israel are involved in the process of treatment along with Georgian doctors. "We were extremely excited when we learned that Evex Hospitals was selected to be a part of The New World of Medical Tourism series, which was seen on CNN Internationl. We know more medical tourists have, and will, will learn about the world class services, procedures and treatments we provide", said Anri Kapanadze, Communications Director for Evex Hospitals.Hospital De Familia is a beautiful privately-owned hospital right next the US/Mexico border entryin Mexicali BC Mexico. Considering it’s proximity to the USA, medical travelers have found Hospital de la Familia as the most convenient full-service hospital for elective surgeries offering cost savings of up to 70%. It’s state of the art technology & “Spa-like feeling” elevates the patient experience and can compete with US standards. Medical Travelers are assisted by the hospitals Medical Tourism staff offering ground transportation services from the US as well as shoulder to shoulder assistance during the entire stay & recovery period.As per Carlo Aldo Bonfante ( Founder & Director of it’s Medical Tourism Department ): “Our Medical Travelers come from all over, each with a particular story for deciding to travel south of the border. The price difference is an attractive reason but let’s not forget Mexican healthcare laws are very strict. We must follow strongguidelines to guarantee quality & Safety to all our patients. Medical travelers are starting to notice that the value of going to Mexico for treatment is quite considerable. It’s an exciting industry to be a part of today. Hospital de la Familia was one of those qualified hospitals selected for this important series on quality Medical Tourism. So In May 2019, the NWMT filming staff traveled to Mexicali BC Mexico to see the hospital for themselves. The outcome of the visit was impressive and can be seen in the show".Singapore General Hospital (SGH) is the first and largest hospital in Singapore. It provides affordable specialist care for patients, training for doctors and other healthcare professionals, and conducts research to bring better care to its patients.Every year, the SGH Campus caters to over 1 million patients. With a 10,000-strong workforce, SGH accounts for about a quarter of the total acute hospital beds in the public sector and about one-fifth of acute beds nationwide.SGH is accredited by the Joint Commission International for meeting its standards of safety and quality in healthcare. It is also the first in Asia to achieve the Magnet Recognition in 2010 for nursing excellence awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Collaborating with academic partner Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School, which is located on SGH Campus, the hospital’s goal is to develop the Campus into a hub for translational and clinical research.It is quality facilities like these (including 20 of the Top 25 Hospitals in the world) that are featured in each episode of The New World of Medical Tourism…helping patients from around the world find heal care solutions that provide not only extremely safe and high quality healthcare solutions at a reasonable price…but in exotic, interesting locations that add an extra "plus" to the overall experience!With a global audience reached via CNN International and other global television and digital distribution, NWMT travels around the world to help people live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives.Check your local listings for exact time/dates.

