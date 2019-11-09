KidZNewswire to Host Press Release Writing Workshop at the 2019 Kidpreneur Business Expo

The Kidpreneur Business Expo will take place on November 9, 2019 at Rutgers University – Busch Campus.

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The KidZNewswire team is pleased to announce they are hosting a workshop “ How to Write a Press Release ” at this year’s Kidpreneur Business Expo . The workshop will focus on the basics of writing a press release.The expo has been a great platform and a game changer for many children, their businesses and the community.The KidZ team is excited to meet the kidpreneurs and help them build awareness for their brand using press releases.“I’m excited to meet all the kidprenuers and learn about their wonderful businesses,” said KidZNewswire ambassador Kayla-Marie P. “Last year’s event was amazing and I know this year will be even better.”For more information on the event and how to attend please visit www.kidpreneurbusinessexpo.com . Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/34DyCgW Event location:Kidpreneur Business Expo Rutgers University – New Brunswick, NJ604 Bartholomew Rd,Piscataway, NJ 08854About The Kidpreneur Business ExpoThe Kidpreneur Business Expo (KBE) is an annual event held to highlight and support kids age 5-18 who own and operate a small business. The event brings kids from all over the United States to New Jersey to meet, mingle, and market their business. Each year they offer a home office giveaway, parent education classes, activities for both attendees and kidpreneurs, and great opportunities. KBE is always seeking sponors and mentors for this amazing event, if you are interested please email kidpreneurbusinessexpo@gmail.com.About KidZNewswire (KDZN)KidZNewswire is an online press release distribution service specifically for children’s news. We utilize social media and search engine optimization to provide visibility for our clients’ news releases. We are passionate about providing parents, educators, journalists and bloggers with content specifically about and for children.Media contact:KidZNewswire800-953-8139Editorial@kidznewswire.com



