IDEIA Big Data receives Corporate Excellence Awards 2019

IDEIA Big Data designs and develops tech solutions for public opinion analysis.They are unique due to their ability to integrate social media monitoring

MACAPA, AMAPA, BRéSIL, November 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDEIA Big Data receives Corporate Excellence Awards 2019IDEIA Big Data designs and develops technological solutions for public opinion analysis. Serving customers worldwide, the firm have established themselves as leading lights within this dynamic industry. On the back of their success in Corporate Vision’s 2019 Corporate Excellence Awards, we profile the firm and caught up with CEO and Founder, Mauricio Moura who showcased IDEIA Big Data’s extraordinary work.Established in 2011, IDEIA Big Data has been offering a diverse range of services to their clients, which includes data management, polling , collaboration and processing for public affair issues.As experts on combining technology and public opinion for real time analysis, IDEIA Big Data are unique due to their ability to integrate social media monitoring, qualitative research (digital anthropology) and data polling. Focusing on delivering fast, deep and unique intelligence to their clients, Mauricio begins by informing us of the firm’s diverse clientele, and how the team ensures that they are able to exceed all expectations.“Since our inception, we have done significant work for private companies, non-profit organisations, multilaterals and public entities.“Collectively, our clients have one common demand: to gain a deep and fast understanding of public opinion nuances and trends. In today’s market, the public arena is so complex that information, useful data and intelligence makes all the difference. As we work with private companies, NGOs, multilaterals and public entities, our approach is very straight forward. We present our track record and our capabilities, which results in our current clients promoting our work to potentially new clients.”IDEIA Big Data have accumulated countless awardsOver the years, the team at IDEIA Big Data have accumulated countless awards for their outstanding services , with one of their most recent successes being selected in Corporate Vision’s 2019 Corporate Excellence Awards where they were righteously awarded the accolade Most Reliable Big Data Technology Consultants 2019, Brazil. When discussing the firm’s remarkable success, Mauricio is keen to highlight the key factors attributed to IDEIA Big Data’s numerous accomplishments.“Success stems from our ability to re-invent ourselves on a regular basis. We keep pushing innovation as a core pillar, learning fast with our mistakes, listening carefully to what the market is demanding (and may later demand) and also trying to attract a diverse group of professionals. We believe diversity is our key asset. In summary, technology combined with human capital specialised on the field of public opinion analysis are the reason for both our growth and success.”The future at IDEIA Big DataThe future at IDEIA Big Data looks bright for the firm as they continue to provide their clients with an impeccable service, one which ensures that they not only meet their requirements but also benefits both parties involved. Bringing the interview to a close, Mauricio signs off by revealing what the future has in store for the award-winning firm, touching on the goals they have set going forward.“Ultimately, we are getting ready for the future. The goal is to understand public behaviour, without any bias. This means that we need to understand human behaviour without asking direct questions, as well as respecting data privacy regulations and good practises.”Moving forward, the team at IDEIA Big Data hope to further expand the business, their presence and the services they provide to clients in the years to come.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.