FIO Launches Public Testnet

Coinomi, Edge Wallet and BRD already have working test products

It’s been great working with the Dapix team to integrate the FIO Protocol.” — Paul Puey

COLORADO, DENVER, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIO, the Foundation for Interwallet Operability, has today opened the first version of its testnet to the public, enabling crypto wallets, exchanges and payment processors the opportunity to fully integrate the FIO Protocol ahead of the mainnet launch planned for Q1, 2020.FIO’s mission is to reduce the risk, complexity and inconvenience of sending and receiving cryptoassets, and aims to become the new standard of usability for all blockchain and cryptocurrency interfaces.Developers looking to integrate the FIO Protocol into their wallets or exchanges, can now find the SDK and API endpoints needed to create a test wallet that is capable of sending and receiving cryptocurrency, although the testnet funds don’t hold any real value and are for testing purposes only.FIO recently secured $5.7m Series A raise led by Binance Labs that will help FIO stress-test the network and support remaining development ahead of the mainnet launch next year. FIO sits alongside all other blockchains providing a decentralized layer of messaging, communication, and workflow about the sending of value on those blockchains.After one-time integration, the FIO Protocol will work identically across every single token or coin immediately. When new tokens or coins are added to a wallet or an exchange it will work instantaneously with no additional integration or development work. This is because the FIO Protocol sits quietly beside all blockchains as a service layer to the ecosystem and integrates with crypto endpoints: the wallets, the exchanges, the crypto processing platforms.Paul Puey, CEO of Edge Wallet who has already has a test product working with the testnet said: “It’s been great working with the Dapix team to integrate the FIO Protocol. They have made it a seamless experience and we’re really looking forward to mainnet launch so our users can begin to experience an easier way to send, receive and spend crypto, getting us even closer to replacing fiat in the real world.”By the end of November, FIO testnet 2.0 will be deployed, enabling users to spin up a node. Details on how to become elected to run a FIO node will be released imminently.David Gold, Founder and CEO of Dapix Inc, the team behind the protocol’s development, said: “It’s so fantastic to have our FIO wallet members already doing initial FIO integrations well in advance of the mainnet launch, as it will be a seamless transition for their users who have already reserved a FIO address or domain during the pre-sale to apply it to their FIO-enabled wallet once mainnet goes live.”Developers looking to integrate the FIO Protocol can find the SDK and API endpoints for setup alongside additional information here.-ends-About FIO ProtocolThe Foundation for Interwallet Operability (FIO) is a consortium of leading wallets, exchange, and crypto payment processors supporting the FIO Protocol -- a decentralized Service Layer that removes the risk, complexity, and inconvenience of sending and receiving tokens and coins identically across every blockchain. The FIO Protocol is not a wallet and does not compete with other blockchains, rather, it makes the user experience better across every wallet and every blockchain. To learn more, please visit: https://fio.foundation/ and the FIO blog



