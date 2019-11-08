Wounded Warrior Project Receives Donation from Veteran-Owned International Law Firm

Veteran-Owned International Law Firm Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Supports Wounded Warrior Project.

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is Honored to Support Wounded Veterans.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives from Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig – a veteran-owned law firm with a heart for fellow service members – hosted Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP)® representative and former wounded warrior herself, Beth Schmidt, at their Leesburg, VA location to present a donation from the firm.

Thomas Dunlap, one of the founding partners at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, expressed his ongoing support of the organization, saying, “I personally respect and appreciate the sacrifice of my brothers and sisters in arms. We are proud supporters of American patriots and survivors.”

The funds for the donation were raised early last month, when Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig hosted a cocktail party to benefit and promote WWP, pledging a donation for every guest in attendance. Held in Washington, DC at Engine Co. 12 on the evening of day one of the 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, the event had high attendance, with a crowd of government, national and cybersecurity thought leaders and experts attending to show their support for military heroes.

The funds will be used by WWP to support veteran-based programs, specifically in the areas of free mental and physical health and wellness programs, career and benefits counseling, and ongoing support for the most severely injured. After accepting the check, Beth Schmidt expressed the significance of donating to Wounded Warrior Project® initiatives: “It saves people’s lives. As simple as that. It prevents people from being alone, connects veterans with their communities… it saves lives.”

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is honored to support an organization that is making such a world of difference for veterans and their families. They hope to continue to be a part of this mission. According to Ellis Bennett, one of the founding partners at the firm, “We are honored to partner with Wounded Warriors, which provides invaluable support to our service members, who have made the utmost sacrifice to defend our nation.”

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig – Dunlap Bennet & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with a local presence and global knowledge that boasts over 75 attorneys who are licensed to practice in over 40 states and multiple countries outside of the United States. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing and caring for their clients, not only offering a full array of business and estate legal services, but – more importantly – by establishing and investing in long-term relationships with the individuals and businesses which they represent.





