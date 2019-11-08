Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Wins Certificate of Excellence From RE/MAX Corporate as the Number 1 Team in California

Los Angeles’s Your Home Sold Guaranteed was just named their #1 Team, year-to-date, in California.

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fueled by their unique selling propositions, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has set a very hard pace to keep up with other more “traditional” real estate offices. This success has quickly built up serious momentum with Your Home Sold Guaranteed recently being singled out for the Certificate of Excellence from the Corporate Headquarters of RE/MAX as their Number One Team in California. With how competitive real estate can be in California, and greater Los Angeles in particular, where Your Home Sold Guaranteed is located, the certificate points to something very special.

“We have had faith in our unique selling propositions and we can see it paying off,” remarked Rudy Lira Kusuma, the CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “Thank you to RE/MAX for recognizing us. It means a lot!”

According to Your Home Sold Guaranteed, some highlights of what sets them apart from the pack includes Having Buyers in Waiting, which is a big part of the puzzle; Selling Home for $15,000 more than the competition, on average; being able to sell homes three times faster than other offices, consistently; and even selling 20 times more homes than most agents – which has built real-world experience and great relationships, fast.

If you are thinking about buying or selling a home in Greater Los Angeles, reach out to Rudy Lira Kusuma and the team at 626-789-0159.

For more information be sure to visit http://yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.

###



