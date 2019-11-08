Los Angeles’s Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Celebrates Receiving Best of Zillow Recognition

Your Home Sold Guaranteed has set the bar high for a young real estate office with both their innovative practices and high-level customer support. This has seen the office win the Best of Zillow Recognition for exemplary service and accomplishment.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a client turns to a Los Angeles real estate company, they expect a certain level of professionalism and personalized support. In exciting news, Greater LA-based Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has exceeded all-around expectations while still a young company. Impossible to ignore, the office recently announced they have received the much sought after Best of Zillow award, which is given based on client reviews, and reserved for agents with a 90+ experience score.

“This is an amazing milestone,” commented a spokesperson from Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “Everyone knows how important Zillow is and their level of integrity. So this recognition is a confirmation of our hard work doing things the right way is appreciated by the people who matter most – our clients!”

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty handles buying or selling residential and commercial properties of all sizes in the greater Los Angeles area. They are an award-winning real estate company servicing the Greater Los Angeles Metropolitan area, Inland Empire, Ventura County, and Orange County. Led by Rudy Lira Kusuma, the CEO of the company, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty always strive to give their best to serve their clients. The real estate firm also incorporates technology in their day to day operations and steers away from the traditional real estate industry norms.

Zillow is the leading real estate marketplace. The platform allows users to search millions of for-sale and rental listings, compare home values and connect with local professionals.

For anyone planning to make a move in the next 3-6 months or interested in joining the team, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty can be reached at 626-789-0159. Learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed at yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.

