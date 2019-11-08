Hillsdale College Awarded NCAA’s President’s Award for Academic Excellence

National award recognizes colleges for high graduation rates among student-athletes

/EIN News/ -- Hillsdale, Mich., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillsdale College received its eighth consecutive National Collegiate Athletic Association’s President’s Award for Academic Excellence. The award honors colleges and universities where student-athletes have the highest rates of on-time graduation.

“We are proud of our athletes for the dedication they exhibit on and off the field throughout the school year,” said Don Brubacher, athletics director. “We strive to engage the whole student here at Hillsdale, and our unwavering commitment to excellence continues to attract students from all over the country who want to pursue both their athletic and academic goals.”

Each year, the NCAA ranks member schools around the country according to their Academic Success Rate (ASR), which measures the percentage of all student-athletes that graduate within six years of their enrollment. Hillsdale College’s NCAA-evaluated ASR is 96%, making it No. 4 of the top 32 Division II schools in the country and the highest-ranking school in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

