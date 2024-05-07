Konica Minolta Announces Executive Leadership Team Changes

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today announced the Executive Leadership Team that will set the direction for the company’s new fiscal year 2024 (FY24) and beyond.



Michael Mathé has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and will serve on the U.S. Board of Directors. With 30 years of industry experience, he has a proven track record in global business performance, acquisitions, expansion and accelerating sustainable revenue growth utilizing sound turnaround leadership. Mathé started his career with Konica Minolta in 2012 as Senior Vice President, International Sales and was promoted to President in March of 2021. Most recently, he served as Chief of Operations and Sales Enablement. His new responsibilities will include oversight of Konica Minolta’s U.S. and Canadian operations.

William Troxil will take on a new, expanded role as Advisor to the CEO. His career at Konica Minolta started with fourteen years in leadership positions as the Corporate Vice President of National Accounts and GSA for the U.S. Troxil went on to become President and Officer of Danka Office Imaging, and upon its acquisition by Konica Minolta, held the position of President and COO of the Direct Channel. Most recently, he has been responsible for leading the company’s Industrial Print Channel, which encompasses Konica Minolta’s high-speed inkjet, labeling and embellishment businesses, adding value beyond traditional print.

Konica Minolta recently welcomed Frank Mallozzi as President, IPP to oversee the company’s industry leading high-speed inkjet, labeling and embellishment businesses. An experienced executive in the imaging technology industry, Mallozzi has a diverse background with proven expertise in all aspects of product development, global sales and revenue operations and marketing strategies. He recently founded the Center Reach Group, a consultancy focused on helping companies design and develop go-to-market growth strategies, execute on strategic plans and optimize marketing efficiencies for direct sales and channel optimization while increasing sales productivity.

Mark Simons has moved into a new role as President, U.S. Sales for Konica Minolta’s Direct Channel. He will now lead the direct sales organization for the U.S. market with a focus on delivering a multitude of managed services to clients. Mark joined Konica Minolta in 2018 as Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, bringing with him more than 40 years of experience within the technology industry. He has been instrumental in forging alliances with some of the company’s largest technology partners. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, North America, Service.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce this elite leadership team that will chart our path forward for the new fiscal year and lead us into a bright future,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “I have a great sense of optimism as we continue to transform key elements of our business operations that will pay long-term dividends for our customers and employees.”

Konica Minolta continues to invest in strategic growth areas that will deliver a competitive advantage and align with the future needs of its customers. As the company begins its FY24, the following executives have been placed at its helm to drive success.

Toshi Takagi, Executive Vice President, Strategic Business Planning and Development

Michael Mathé, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Holly DeSantis, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Cathleen C. Lilli, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer

Steve Herbes, Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Vicky Ringwood, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Mark Simons, President, U.S. Direct Sales

Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales

Todd Croteau, President, Information Technology Services (ITS)

Frank Mallozzi, President, Industrial and Production Print



William Troxil, Advisor to the CEO

Leeann Hines, Senior Vice President, Sales Administration

Steve Rhorer, Vice President, Dealer and Direct Service



Visit Konica Minolta online for more information on its leadership team.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta’s journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. We innovate for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept us moving then, keeps us moving now. Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series .

For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook , Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram !

Konica Minolta Contact

Konica Minolta Media Relations – Canada

Marketing Department, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

info@bt.konicaminolta.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d8ea10d-2227-4c37-8b0f-56ce9c6203cc