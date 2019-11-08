Andrew Bales declares Candidacy for US House in Indiana’s 5th district.

Andrew Bales - Candidate for Indiana's 5th Congressional District Elect Andrew Bales for Congress

On Veterans Day, US Army Persian Gulf Veteran and retired teacher Andrew Bales will place his name in the hat for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Veterans Day, US Army Persian Gulf Veteran and retired teacher Andrew Bales will place his name in the hat for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. He will make the announcement for his candidacy at his home in Indianapolis at 4:00 p.m.“What Democrats in Congress are doing regarding the Impeachment of a President is a disgrace! Secret testimony of witnesses and soviet style tactics along with complete disregard for Due Process shows exactly why Congressional approval is at an all-time low with the American People. Having taught thousands of students to respect and participate in our system of government over the years, I am embarrassed at the spectacle Washington has become”.“I thank Representative Brooks for her service in Congress and for her support of our President. She has truly accomplished great things for Hoosiers. With the help of the people in District 5, I will continue to fight to preserve our rights as promised in our Constitution, and to fight for Indiana’s families and communities”.A former History teacher and Persian Gulf veteran, Andrew Bales is making his first run at politics. His top priorities are to address Jobs for Hoosiers, a return to traditional Healthcare through employer tax incentives, to improve Indiana’s schools, and to fight for our Farmers and fair trade deals like USMCA.The public is invited to join us to kick of our campaign. The address is 9328 Broadway Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. Please direct all inquiries to Maureen Hoffmeyer, Campaign Director @ 317-820-0644.***END***



