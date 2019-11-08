DockMaster Welcomes Clients and Partners for 2019 User Conference

DockMaster’s User Conference (DMCON) reassures the company’s dedication to its customer base, providing the opportunity to connect with clients in person.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DockMaster is pleased to welcome its clients and partners to its annual User Conference, taking place from November 11-15 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. DockMaster’s User Conference (DMCON) reassures the company’s dedication to its customer base, providing the opportunity to connect with clients in person. Attendees of DMCON will have the chance to enhance their knowledge of DockMaster’s products by engaging with a team of experts. The conference also gives DockMaster customers a chance to interact with each other, allowing fellow marine professionals to connect and exchange industry knowledge.DockMaster will be leading a series of expert-led breakout sessions, where clients can speak one-on-one with experts in DockMaster’s Technology Center. Those attending will learn about new DockMaster features and integrations first-hand, meet DockMaster’s integration partners and experience all that Palm Beach Gardens has to offer.“I am thrilled we are relaunching the DockMaster User Conference to help our clients get the most out of our products and services”, said Cam Collins, President at DockMaster. “We look forward to an action-packed week of learning, sharing and connecting.”The week’s agenda will include a welcome reception on Monday, November 11. DMCON’s classes will run from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM daily from November 12-14, each taught by a DockMaster expert. Finally, a celebration dinner will be held on November 14 following classes. The week will conclude with attendees getting the opportunity to share their best practices at DockMaster’s roundtable session.Those who have not registered may still do so before Sunday, November 10th. Customers can register via DMCON’s event page to reserve their spot.DockMaster is also pleased to announce that this year’s DMCON will be sponsored by four valuable partners, whose solutions will ensure the continued growth of DockMaster products.FuelCloud allows users to track and control every gallon in their on-site tanks for a fraction of the cost of traditional systems. Once the fuel transaction is complete using the FuelCloud mobile app, the dollar amount and gallons dispensed are automatically made available in DockMaster POS.Kenect converts an existing business phone line into a text-enabled line. With the Kenect integration, DockMaster users can alert customers that a part is ready for pick-up or that service is complete on their boat, all via text message. When a boat is sold or a work order is complete, Kenect helps dealers and boatyards generate 5-star reviews.SpeedyDock was designed to make operating dry stack marinas easier with convenient online launch scheduling. SpeedyDock’s integration with DockMaster keeps boat owners up to date on the status of their launch requests, in real time, with automatic email and text message notifications.Zumasys is the maker of jBASE, the next generation NoSQL database that will propel the DockMaster platform into the future. jBASE can run all existing D3-based code while achieving blistering performance, by allowing DockMaster to run natively in the operating system.About DockMaster Inc.DockMaster Software is an industry leading management system for marinas, boatyards, and boat dealerships. DockMaster includes Unit Sales, Prospecting and F&I with fully integrated financial management and numerous integrations with CRM applications, dealer websites and text/messaging services. The Service module includes estimating, labor tracking, and complete parts management with ordering/receiving, subcontractor fulfillment and invoicing. DockMaster Mobile allows technicians to clock on/off jobs from any mobile device. Visual Marina™ management includes storage & billing, occupancy tracking, reservations and dry stack management, including integrations to leading consumer applications for boat rentals, online reservations, concierge/launch scheduling and our new Fuel Integration with FuelCloud. DockMaster also includes Point of Sale, Order Entry with eCommerce and a complete accounting system. Learn more at www.DockMaster.com and follow DockMaster on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.



