DOCKMASTER LAUNCHES DOCKMASTER ONLINE RESERVATIONS POWERED BY SWIFT HARBOUR

A Complete End To End Solution With A Greater Return On Investment

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DockMaster is proud to announce the launch of DockMaster Online Reservations powered by Swift Harbour. DockMaster continues to lead the Marine Management Software Industry, partnering with the best third-party solutions that bring powerful and effective technology to all business models.Swift Harbour is a marina booking platform designed to bring the modern convenience of web and App-based booking to the marine industry. For boaters, Swift Harbour is an easy and convenient way to make the most of every trip on the water, book visitor moorage in seconds, and experience refreshingly modern hospitality services. For marinas, Swift Harbour is an elegant and simple way to maximize profitability, streamline guest/booking management, and delight customers.DockMaster’s integration with Swift Harbour will result in a complete end to end solution with a greater return on investment, providing the benefits of convenient online and app-based bookings. The integration between DockMaster and Swift Harbour will allow bookings from any online location. This integration streamlines the transient reservation process and eliminates double entry. Additionally, optional features will allow marinas to implement the best possible solutions for their unique operation.“At DockMaster, we believe in promoting and growing the brands of the world class marinas and marine businesses that use our products,” said Cam Collins, President at DockMaster Software. “That is why we are so excited about this partnership with Swift Harbour. It gives boaters the flexibility of booking slips online or using a mobile app, while allowing the marina to remain in control of the customer relationship.”“Swift Harbour is about bringing boaters and marinas together with an elegant and easy process,” said James Copeland, CEO of Swift Harbour. “With this latest integration, marinas can now leverage the best of Swift Harbour, delight customers and manage bookings in seconds, all while being seamlessly connected to the power of DockMaster. In DockMaster we have found a partner who shares our passion for innovation and commitment to the highest levels of customer care and product quality. We are very excited to see marinas benefit from the ease and speed of the combined strength of these two platforms.”This integration will ensure marinas prosper by providing them with a key sales, booking and hospitality tool. Visit our website for more information on DockMaster Online Reservations.About DockMaster Inc.DockMaster Software is an industry leading management system for marinas, boatyards, and boat dealerships. DockMaster includes Unit Sales, Prospecting and F&I with fully integrated financial management and numerous integrations with CRM applications, dealer websites and text/messaging services. The Service module includes estimating, labor tracking, and complete parts management with ordering/receiving, subcontractor fulfillment and invoicing. DockMaster Mobile allows technicians to clock on/off jobs from any mobile device. Visual Marina™ management includes storage & billing, occupancy tracking, reservations and dry stack management, including integrations to leading consumer applications for boat rentals, online reservations, concierge/launch scheduling and our new Fuel Integration with FuelCloud. DockMaster also includes Point of Sale, Order Entry with eCommerce and a complete accounting system. Learn more at www.DockMaster.com and follow DockMaster on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.