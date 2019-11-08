Vegan Creative Writing Contest 'Use Your Voice for Good' Launches in LA

Share With Family and Friends in LA We're a Fun Staffing Agency Helping Clients Find The Best Talent, Only Represent Talented Professionals & Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com Join Today

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the creative writing contest for Vegans; winning entries, every week enjoy gift cards to L.A.'s Best Plant Base Restaurants.

Now You Can Use Your Voice for Good to Enjoy L.A.'s Best Plant Based Restaurants and Have Fun for Good Too” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good, Rewarding LA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes (and school programs); and rewarding referrals with fun all year long.Recruiting for Good is sponsoring fun creative writing contests for vegans who love to do more good. Participate in ' Use Your Voice for Good ;' creative writing winning entries will be rewarded $10 gift cards to L.A.'s Best Vegan Restaurants . For every entry, R4G will make a $1 donation to support local community causes.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're making life fun and rewarding, simply participate in our fun creative writing contest to do both; 'choose one word other than 'love' or 'gratitude' that can change the world, and tell us how? (entry is no more than 500 words). Most inspiring entry wins every week."Rewarding Gift Cards to L.A.'s Best Plant Based Restaurants1. Cafe Gratitude2. Gracias Madre3. Native Foods4. Plant Food+Wine5. Veggie GrillHow Vegans Participate and Have Fun for Good Must live in LA and (Be at least 18 years old, if under 18, parent must submit entry for child). Email entry to Sara(at)RewardingLA(dot)com. Group of moms will choose a winner every week.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Now you can use your creative talent and voice for good to inspire real change...words really matter....inspire your family and friends to participate and have fun for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs to use their talent for good. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. R4G generates proceeds to fund Kid causes, fun creative contests, and purposeful experiences that transform people's lives www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good (R4G) is sponsoring Rewarding LA to help fund kid causes, improve the quality of life by rewarding food for good. Participate to enjoy L.A.'s Best Fun Foodie Goodies Visit www.RewardingLA.com



