Modern Prog Band District 97 To Tour In Support of New Album Release “Screens”

District 97 - Screens

District 97 “Screens” will be released in the UK/Europe Oct. 4 and North America Oct. 11, 2019

District 97 is undoubtedly the most musically adventurous rock band in the world to feature an American Idol Top 10 Female Finalist. For over a decade, this quintet from Chicago has melded an adventurous instrumental prowess with the look, sound, and stage presence of Leslie Hunt. Through world tours and a stream of studio and live releases, the band has garnered a worldwide fanbase; collaborating with John Wetton and drawing praise from Bill Bruford, Mike Portnoy and other rock luminaries along the way. Their forthcoming album "Screens" and its accompanying live show promises to be their most ambitious effort to date."We had a blast playing 'Screens' live earlier this year in North America, and we can't wait to bring that and some of our older material across the pond for the very first time. To do so whilst teaming up with incredible bands like Flyiing Colors, Goblin, and Maschine make this tour an absolute must see."Watch the tour trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vRfCyCepyo Tour dates:9/30/19, Burg Schnabel Berlin, DE10/02/19, Das Rind Rüsselsheim, DE10/03/19, De Boerderij Zoetermeer, NL10/05/19, Spirit of 66 Verviers, BE10/06/19, Summer's End Prog Festival, Chepstow, UK10/07/2019, The Robin 2 w/Maschine, Bilston, UK10/08/19, The Musician w/Maschine, Leicester, UK10/09/19, 229 w/Maschine, London, UK10/10/19, Trading Boundaries w/Maschine, East Sussex, UK10/13/19, Progtoberfest V @ Reggies, Chicago, IL10/17/19, Arcada Theater w/Flying Colors, St. Charles, ILFor more information: http://www.district97.net/shows Watch the Modern Drummer premiere of the new video for "Sheep": https://wp.me/p1bQfj-Dxe To pre-order "Screens": https://geni.us/D97004CD Digital pre-orders: http://district97.net/news/pre-order-screens-now



