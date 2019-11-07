HPC Technology for AI—Nor-Tech’s Focus for SC19

Nor-Tech just announced a focus, for SC19, on high performance hardware for AI, powered by Intel’s Xeon Scalable Processors

MINNEAPOLIS--- Nor-Tech, the leading experts on Linux-based high-performance technology solutions, including clusters and workstations for AI, just announced a focus, for SC19, on high performance hardware for AI, powered by Intel’s Xeon Scalable Processors.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Many of our clients are interested in leveraging the power of AI, but aren’t sure where it will have the most impact for their organizations. Fortunately our engineers and sales staff have the experience and training to offer expert advice.”

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used by enterprises for automation, data analytics and natural language analysis and processing. Together these three areas lead to streamlined operations and greater efficiency. AI has the power to reduce repetitive and dangerous tasks and provide time/money-saving insights that create a tremendous competitive advantage. Other common uses for AI in business include:

• Transferring, cross-referencing and analyzing data for product/service innovation and verifying breakthrough insights

• Accurately forecasting market trends and following up with new products

• Getting the most from employees by allocating workloads based on experience, expertise, past performance, etc.

• Improving logistics by monitoring and optimizing infrastructure, plan transport routes, etc.

• Detecting fraud before damage occurs

• Preventing outages by identifying patterns with the potential to disrupt IT operations

The annual Supercomputing event, held this year in Denver from Nov. 17-22, is considered the premier venue for the world’s top HPC cluster builders, resellers, and associated product vendors and service providers. Approximately 5,000 people participate in the technical program, with about 11,000 people overall. SC has built a diverse community of participants including researchers, scientists, application developers, computing center staff and management, computing industry staff, agency program managers, journalists, and congressional staffers.

Nor-Tech’s engineering and sales team will be on hand at SC19 to answer questions about AI and brainstorm custom solutions. Although the company will not be exhibiting, they can be reached on the floor during SC19 by emailing info@nor-tech.com or calling 952-808-1000.

Nor-Tech integrates their AI-optimized HPC technology with Intel Xeon Scalable processors, which are are workload-optimized to support hybrid cloud infrastructures and the most high-demand applications. Users can drive actionable AI insights, rely on hardware-based security, and deploy dynamic service delivery. Synergy among compute, network, and storage is built in. These processors optimize interconnectivity with a focus on speed without compromising data security.

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.





