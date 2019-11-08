This Hanukkah LA is Listening to the Kids Fun Creative Writing Contest Launches

Share With Your Family and Friends in LA We're a Fun Staffing Agency Helping Clients Find The Best Talent, Only Represent Talented Professionals & Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com Join Today

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the creative writing contest for kids to participate; winning entries enjoy the best sufganiyot and donations to LA causes.

I am grateful for David Lewis of BJE, and Jen Katz of Join the Mitzvah Club; your input made this fun inspiring kids contest possible.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good, Rewarding LA

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes (and school programs); and rewarding referrals with fun all year long.Recruiting for Good is sponsoring meaningful creative writing contests for kids who love to use their imagination. 'This Hanukkah LA is Listening to the Kids ' creative writing winning entries will be rewarded $18 gift cards to L.A.'s Best Bakeries (enjoy delicious sufganiyot); and $18 donations toward favorite Jewish nonprofit or school (on behalf of kids).According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "The Hanukkah creative writing contest was inspired by David Lewis, BJE's Director of Center for Excellence in Part-Time Jewish Education, and Jen Katz, Community Manager for Join the Mitzvah Club. I am grateful for their participation; as we look forward to rewarding the Best 9 Boy and Best 9 Girl creative writing entries with fun foodie goodies . Parents inspire your kids to participate today, and have fun for good ."How Kids ParticipateKids must live in LA and (Be in 4th to 12th grade).Visit www.JoinTheMitzvahClub.com to learn about subject for kids' creative writing contest and how to submit entries; starting on November 28th, and ending on December 15th. Winning entries announced on December 16th.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We are making life fun and rewarding....participate today to enjoy both."AboutRecruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs to use their talent for good. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. R4G generates proceeds to fund Kid causes, fun creative contests, and purposeful experiences that transform people's lives www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good (R4G) is sponsoring Rewarding LA to help fund kid causes, improve the quality of life by rewarding food for good. Participate to enjoy L.A.'s Best Fun Foodie Goodies Visit www.RewardingLA.com Join The Mitzvah Club is a high purpose, personal, and confidential service to help parents and families committed to instilling positive values. R4G carefully selects and invites families to participate and collaborate to help save money for Meaningful Travel (Trips to Israel, 2021 BJE Adult March Of The Living), Part-time religious school (Sunday Hebrew School), and Summer Camp. To learn more visit www.JoinTheMitzvahClub.com BJE: Builders of Jewish Education is the only organization in Los Angeles solely dedicated to supporting and enhancing Jewish educational experiences, from early childhood through high school, across the full Jewish religious and cultural spectrum. www.BJELA.org



