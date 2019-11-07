Smart Screens agrees to build state-of-the-art drug testing system for Fastest Labs, “The Drug Test Franchise”

Smart Screens partners with Fastest Labs on new drug testing technology

PORTSMOUTH, VA, USA, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ramsey Diagnostics Corporation DBA Smart Screens today announced that it has agreed to develop a custom software solution for one of the nation’s fastest-growing drug testing franchise groups, Fastest Labs . “Fastest Labs is a dynamic company with special needs that exceed the scope of our current SmartReader 2.0 system, ” says James Ramsey, the president and founder of Smart Screens. “The good news is that anything a customer wants, we can make it happen”.The long term development agreement was finalized earlier this year, and most Fastest Labs locations are just now starting to roll out their new state-of-the-art digital rapid drug test readers. “We are extremely excited to partner with Smart Screens,” Says Dave Claflin, the CEO of the Fastest Labs franchise group. “Our franchisees are eager to be part of the process that makes Fastest Labs the most advanced testing facilities in the industry”. The five-year project, which started on October 5th, makes Fastest Labs the only custom solution ever developed by Smart Screens. “We do not currently, nor have we ever offered a custom solution like this to another company,” says Ramsey. “This was a good fit for both companies.”Smart Screens, a Virginia Corporation, designs and develops advanced rapid drug testing systems used by other corporations, court systems, probation and parole departments, treatment facilities, occ med centers, staffing agencies, and many other organizations around the US.Fastest Labs, a Texas corporation, franchises a business opportunity allowing entrepreneurs to provide drug, alcohol and DNA paternity testing services both B2B and B2C clients nationwide. Visit www.fastestlabs.com/franchise for more information



