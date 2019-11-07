KenSci presents on "AI for the Social Good" at the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI) '19

Prof. Ankur Teredesai, Co-founder & CTO, KenSci, presented the keynote at the symposium

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- KenSci , today, presented at the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI) 2019 symposium on “AI for the Social Good” in Washington, D.C. The symposium, co-chaired by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, along with the University of Washington and George Mason University, highlighted responsible AI in healthcare and AI in humanitarian relief & development as two specific disciplines where AI could be used for social good. Prof. Ankur Teredesai , Co-founder and CTO, KenSci presented the keynote at the symposium titled "Responsible AI for Society".“There is a significant gap in the understanding of the positive impact that AI plays in today’s society. While several groups are bullish about its impact, the propensity of its rapid growth has also been met with fear,” said Ankur Teredesai, a University of Washington professor and co-founder & CTO of KenSci, which is sponsoring the symposium. “The AAAI Symposium on AI for the Social Good is a great way to showcase the assistive nature of AI and how it augments several key decisions that are being made for the betterment of today’s society.”The symposium is co-chaired by Muhammad Aurangzeb Ahmad at the University of Washington and Principal Data Scientist, KenSci, Hemant Purohit at George Mason University, and Oshani Seneviratne at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.The symposium includes several keynote speeches and panels featuring thought leaders from these domains as well as research presentations from peer-reviewed submissions to the symposium. The symposium also has breakout sessions where the audience have the opportunity to discuss important challenges and advances in AI for social good.Founded in 1979, and formerly known as the American Association for Artificial Intelligence, AAAI is a nonprofit scientific society devoted to advancing the scientific understanding of the mechanisms underlying thought and intelligent behavior and their embodiment in machines. AAAI aims to promote research in, and responsible use of, artificial intelligence. AAAI also aims to increase public understanding of artificial intelligence, improve the teaching and training of AI practitioners, and provide guidance for research planners and funders concerning the importance and potential of current AI developments and future directions.KenSci has heavily invested in building and developing Explainable ML models for healthcare, to help healthcare organizations better understand how ML predictions are arrived at. Recently, KenSci was named a Cool Vendor by Gartner, the world’s leading research and advisory firm, for their capabilities in Explainable ML for Healthcare.More information about the symposium is available at http://ai-for-socialgood.github.io About KenSciKenSci's machine learning-powered risk prediction platform helps healthcare providers and payers intervene early by identifying clinical, financial and operational risk to save costs and lives. KenSci's platform is engineered to ingest, transform and integrate healthcare data across clinical, claims, and patient-generated sources. With a library of pre-built models and modular solutions, KenSci's machine learning platform to integrates into existing workflows allowing health systems to better identify utilization, variation and improve hospital operations. With Explainable AI models for healthcare, KenSci is making risk-based prediction more efficient and accountable.KenSci was incubated at University of Washington's Center for Data Science at UW Tacoma and designed on the cloud with help from Microsoft's Azure4Research grant program. KenSci is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Singapore and Hyderabad. For more information, visit www.kensci.com For more information:Abhilash KumarDirector- Marketingabhi@kensci.com+91 98458 72451



