The Difference between Hemp Oil and CBD Oil and the need for testing them with a THC Test Kit

MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It seems like everywhere you go; you will find the use of CBD oil.. Starting from the coffee shops, they mix them into lattes; in grocery outlets, they line the beauty section or pharmacy aisles.Typically speaking, the CBD oil is specifically designed to let you relax or else offer you a good sleep at night, it is also used in many new medical relief aids and can replace many prescribed medicines. You might have come across the terms Hemp oil and CBD oil. Are they the same or different? Do they have anything common between them? No idea!! Today, we will go for a thorough discussion of the difference between Hemp oil and CBD oil. Let’s get started…The differentiation between Hemp Oil and CBD Oil:You might get confused and conclude that both hemp and CBD oil are the same as it is derived from the hemp plant.Hemp Oil and CBD oil both are completely different and are sourced differently.CBD Oil is referred to as Hemp extract oil and the word extract is focused here because it signifies that CBD oil is taken out from the plant extract of the Hemp.Whereas, Hemp Oil is derived from the Seed of part of the Hemp plant and therefore it is also called as Hemp Seed Oil.CBD Oil comes from the flower and leaves of the Hemp and on the other hand, Hemp Seed Oil is only derived from the Seed of the Hemp plant and no plant part or phytocannabinoids are included.Hemp Vs CBD Oil: ACTIVE INGREDIENTSThe Hemp seed oil does not include any cannabinoids such as CBD rather it is a prosperous mixture of nutrients including:• A High concentration of protein• Polyunsaturated acids• Vitamin EHemp oil is one of the sole oil containing both omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, which are considered very necessary to the human diet. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that shields human cells from free radicals and is very good for the skin.On the other hand, the active ingredient that goes into CBD oil is CBD. Along with eighty phytocannabinoids, the oils contain:• Naturally happening terpenes• Flavonoids• Other precious hemp compoundsThat works synergistically to amplify the optimistic health benefits. The chief function of CBD oil is to regulate the endocannabinoid system that is accountable for maintaining appropriate internal balance.Hemp Oil Vs CBD Oil: THE ESSENTIAL USESHemp oil is primarily used in food and skincare products whereas CBD oils are principally used in the holistic wellness space that helps the body to maintain the balance of the internal system.The CBD oil has a high content of CBD and low content of THC in them and this is the reason that makes them great for strapping up potentially curative properties of CBD without any of high effects of THC.On the other hand, the hemp seed oil that is derived from the seed part of the Hemp Plant has become popular in the kitchen. You can find the use of Hemp Oil in smoothies and even as a nutritious alternative for olive oil. Hemp oil is also widely used in the cosmetic industry such as shampoo, conditioners, soap. Hemp oil is largely used in cosmetics products because the fatty acid content helps to protect skin and preserve moisture.The Need for testing Hemp and CBD oil in a THC Testing KitThere are around eighty varieties of cannabinoids present in Hemp product and all of them together contribute to the overall effectiveness of the drug. THC is one of the chief constituents that affect the potency and effects generated by cannabis. And because of the presence of THC, Marijuana sometimes may cause consumers to knowledge altering effects of the mind. Thus, to know the level of THC in Cannabis it is essential to go for CBD, THC testing.Some more reasons for testing the level of THC in a THC testing Kit:• The best method to obtain and consume better standards Hemp oil and CBD oil because appropriate testing offers a better quality of the Cannabis product obtainable in the market• Testing the level of THC in a THC test kit gives you immense security to safely use it as medication• A proper test will make way for knowing the strength of the CBD and Hemp OilTHC test kits offered by TLC Lab Supply and can be utilized to test the percentage of cannabinoids in Hemp and CBD oil. The use of the Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC) method to get optimal and accurate test results. Our test kits abide by the global standards of test kits and they work with plant matters and in products such as oils, edibles, and tinctures.

