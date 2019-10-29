How accurate is the testing in your lab results? : Lab Testing Vs. THC Test Kits

Testing kits come in 3 sizes, refills available Potency and finger print charts

MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether you are a grower or a consumer you need to recognize that the testing in laboratories are effective or not; do they offer you accurate results? Do they follow the standard guidelines?Most people assume that if they take something to a laboratory to be tested whatever it is, they expect that the results obtained would be precise or truthful as well as stand high as compared to any other testing method. Unfortunately, their assumption is completely wrong! Till date there are numerous examples of labs giving inaccurate results and even it is found that one lab giving one outcome and another lab using the same sample giving a different outcome.Due to high demand of Hemp testing, the people executing lab tests do not have proper experience or enough training to test the samples in the laboratory correctly. Most importantly, each testing machine in the laboratory should be calibrated after each sample test so that the baseline sample can offer you a precise outcome of your sample as compared to their baseline they purchased. Does your neighboring laboratory re-calibrate the testing machines after ever sample tested; verify if it is regularly done.What happens in a Laboratory Testing?Laboratories execute a diverse type of testing:• Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC)-• High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)• Gas Chromatography (GC)Fundamentally, there is no regular process from lab to lab for testing the medical Marijuana plants since there is lack of standard testing rules by the government. The Procedure varies from Lab to Lab as the test of the sample do.3 Most Common kinds of Laboratory Testing:• Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC)- (type of kit we offer)It is the widely used chromatography technique that is utilized to take apart chemical compounds. It entails a stationary stage consisting of a slight layer of adsorbent substance. These thin layers typically include silica gel, aluminum oxide, or else cellulose immobilized onto a flat, inert mover sheet. It has a liquid phase that is consist of solutions to be separated dissolving in an appropriate solvent to it and is strained through the plate by means of capillary action, separating experimental solution, whereas TLC can be organized for quantitative work• High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)HPLC is a form of column chromatography that is frequently utilized in analytical chemistry. It is used to take apart constituents of a mixture by using a variety of chemical interfaces between the compounds within the substance being examined as well as the chromatography column.• Gas Chromatography (GC)It is a chemical analysis instrument used for separating volatile and semi-volatile compounds in an intricate sample. The stationary phase in GC encompasses a narrow-bored column and the mobile phase is a gas. The volatile, as well as non-volatile constituents of a sample mix, are taken apart based on their changeable partition actions between the mobile phase as well as the stationary segment.The Reality CheckThe GC testing method is in many cases no more accurate as our testing method. It is not as good in many cases as we would like for testing the sample of CBD, CBN, CBG, as well as some other materials in marijuana since the machines, utilize heat to test these substances and some will evaporate at a lower temperature than THC On the other hand, HPLC testing method is difficult and does perform cold testing but if you are looking for the highest THC percentage then you must let your sample undergo HOT and COLD test which most machines are not ready to do in the laboratory. Calibrations of these machines are also highly essential which is overlooked by many of the laboratories leading to contamination and degradation problems.THC Test Kit: TLC Lab Supply’s Method of Testing THC test kits are Thin Layer Chromatography analyzing kits that are specifically designed for testing medical marijuana plants sometimes referred as HPTLC. Our testing kit is patented as well as indexed product, as well as qualified by the University of Leiden.It is an easy, rapid and inexpensive method that offers a quick answer as to how many components are there in a mixture. TLC method is also utilized to support the identification of a compound in a mix when the Rf of a compound is compared with the Rf from the literature, in our testing kit the cannabinoids can be recognized by their definite color and detailed location as well as order of emergence on the TLC Plate, if passed out with the solvent system from the kit.What is a TLC plate? How does it work?Typically, it is a sheet of glass which is layered with a thin layer of a solid adsorbent, silica.• A little amount of mixture to be tested is spotted near the bottom line of this plate• Then the TLC plate is positioned in a shallow of a solvent in a developing chamber so that only the most bottom part of the plate is in the liquid• This liquid is the mobile segment and gradually ascends up the TLC Plate by action of the capillaries• An equilibrium is founded for each constituent of the mixture between the molecules which are absorbed and which are in the solution• In principle, the constituents will differ in solubility as well as in the potency of the adsorption to the adsorbent and the constituents will passed further up to the plate than the others• After drying, the alienated constituents is now separated in the silica plates, it will be visualized by spraying the plate with a dye• The coloring is extremely definite for cannabinoid and every primary cannabinoid will display their own colorTesting medical marijuana and Hemp plants with our TLC test kits is a good step in providing a balanced product that conveys a way for growers as well as product producers to examine their products during production.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.