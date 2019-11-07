Valtix Launches Cloud Risk Assessment to Surface Critical Public Cloud Security Risks

How dynamic is your cloud? Valtix Cloud Risk Assessment Analysis Valtix Cloud Controller

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valtix, creators of the industry’s first cloud-native network security solution, have announced the launching of a new and innovative Cloud Risk Assessment. The program is designed to provide organizations with a detailed look into the type and amount of cloud risks posing risks to their public cloud security practices yet remain undetected or misconfigured as cloud workloads proliferate. This new offering is part of a broader effort by Valtix to integrate risk and advisory capabilities, providing customers with deeper insight into dynamically distributed risks and network behaviors that potentially threaten their cloud security posture.Today’s cloud network activity extends far beyond standard HTTP/HTTPS traffic, thus requiring public cloud security protection to extend beyond the basic, ‘check block’ security provided by the Cloud Service Provider (CSP). Most enterprise security operations (SecOps) and risk teams are requiring network security teams to implement full-stack enterprise class data center security to include full Layer-4 stateful firewalling, Transport Layer Security (TLS) decryption/encryption, intrusion prevention, web application security and more. Valtix Security Platform delivers a consolidated security-as-a-service with real-time, on-demand inline security services that ensures optimal performance, low latency and the ability to scale-out operations.Valtix is offering a two-week trial of its Cloud Risk Assessment to organizations completely free of charge. Through the assessment process, the customer will be given a Software-as-a-Service tenant account with full unrestricted control for 14 days to Valtix Cloud Controller and Valtix Cloud Firewall with built-in auto scaling capabilities. The Valtix Security Platform monitors the cloud application workloads and natively provides the ongoing discovery from coarse to fine-grain elements, ensuring that network security maintains positive control — collectively avoiding massive risks to the Cloud network deployment.At the end of the 14-Day Valtix Security Platform Test Drive, a detailed Cloud Risk Assessment Report is generated to provide a deep cloud security posture analysis of the cloud network inventory, application traffic pattern, network behavior, and the overall security risk, followed by actionable mitigation recommendations.“Force-fitting on-premise security methods in traditional data centers to public clouds simply doesn’t work,'' said Vishal Jain, CEO for Valtix. “The growing number of cloud security threats today are designed to target security misconfiguration when cloud sprawls and cloud workloads emerge. Our new Cloud Risk Assessment program helps customers significantly reduce cloud business risks with an in-depth analysis that accounts for every crucial variable.”AvailabilityThe Valtix Cloud Risk Assessment is available immediately. For more information, please visit: www.valtix.com/trial Additional Information• Learn more about Valtix Cloud Risk Assessment security coverage blog and design concepts.• Sign up the complementary 14-Day Test Drive here • Learn more about Valtix Security Platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS) here.

