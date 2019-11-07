Cannabis Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships-How Real Brands, Terra Tech, Aurora Cannabis, Aphria Prepare for Next Wave

Scott Piercy, World-renowned PGA Tour Professional Golf Pro

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabis Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships: How Real Brands, Terra Tech, Aurora Cannabis and Aphria Prepare for Next WaveInvestorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering cannabis and hemp stocks releases a snapshot looking at mergers, acquisitions and partnership agreements in the cannabis industry and how companies like Real Brands, Inc. (OTC:RLBD) and other key players are ramping up for the next phase in the sector.Read the full article on Investorideas.comAs analysts are starting to predict a bottom in the cannabis sector, companies are preparing for the next wave of growth.Real Brands, Inc. (OTC:RLBD), recently closed its previously announced acquisition of the proprietary CBD formulas from Integrative Medicine US, of Coral Springs, Florida. The formulas consist of Ancient Chinese and other Ancient Herbal Remedies that are paired with the latest scientific breakthroughs in endocannabinoid systems, nutrients and hemp derived CBD.“We are pleased to announce the signing of the definitive agreement to acquire these proprietary formulas," said Real Brands, Inc. CEO, Jerry Pearring. “Since completing our audit, earlier this month, we are now focusing on launching our brands and E-commerce website,” he added. “We are concluding the final steps in developing our unique packaging design and formulations for each of our brands: CBD Pharmacy™, HempAid, Humboldt Brandsand Omegahemp™. This acquisition bolsters our efforts to offer consumers innovative CBD products and, as we previously announced, we intend to use these formulas for our CBD Pharmacy™ brand and feature the Chinese symbol for healing in our new logo.”In addition, as part of this acquisition, Jonathan Fields, AP DOM, has entered into an agreement to formulate additional products for Real Brands and become the initial member of Real Brands, Inc.’s Advisory Board. “I’m pleased to become a member of the Real Brands team and look forward to applying my education and ongoing research into traditional eastern medical therapies to create delivery mechanisms that act synergistically with CBD,” said Mr. Fields.Real Brands is led by a strong management team, (Jerry Pearring, Chief Executive Officer, David Failla, Executive Vice President and Peter N. Christos, Chairman), with decades of experience in consumer products and building very successful companies from startups to Fortune 50 acquisitions.The company also recently completed its PCAOB audited financial statements for the two-year period ending December 31, 2018.Real Brands has also built up a strong relationship with professional athlete Scott Piercy, World-renowned PGA Tour Professional Golf Pro. Scott is also coming aboard the Real Brands Team as a Brand Ambassador, and last month made a further commitment by making a long-term investment into Real Brands.“We are excited to announce Scott Piercy as a Brand Ambassador for Real Brands," said Jerry Pearring, CEO of Real Brands, Inc. “The fact is Scott has made a long-term investment in Real Brands, Inc. that elevates his endorsement beyond that of just a Brand Ambassador to that of a very serious-minded individual that believes in the Real Brands business model and its long-term potential. We are honored to have Scott join the Real Brands Team and welcome him aboard.”Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTC), a vertically integrated, cannabis-focused agriculture company, and OneQor Pharmaceutical, a privately held over-the-counter pharmaceutical company focused on developing, patenting, and delivering proprietary, plant-derived formulations in order to provide consumers with safer, more effective OTC solutions, recently announced that the two companies have entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger pursuant to which OneQor will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary of Terra Tech in an all-stock transaction. The combined company will focus principally on emerging pharmaceutical development opportunities for OneQor, while the operation of Terra Tech's portfolio of THC and agricultural related assets is expected to continue in the short-term.Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), a company who has been making headlines with regards to acquisitions and partnerships since pre-legalization in Canada, recently announced adding the award-winning Binske cannabis brand, from parent company Praetorian Global LLC, and the Alchemist CBD brand to their growing portfolio of product lines.Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) recently issued the following statement in regards to Aleafia Health Inc.’s termination of the Company’s wholesale cannabis supply agreement with Emblem Corp.The company also announced completing the implementation of the Cloud ERP solution from Rootstock Software, a leading provider of cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions designed for manufacturing, distribution and supply chain organizations. Aphria simultaneously implemented ComplianceQuest’s Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS) to support quality management processes in today’s highly regulated cannabis industry.As the cannabis industry continues to experience the impact of market fluctuation and changing regulations, many companies are starting to see the benefit of working together, either through strategic partnerships or acquisitions, in order to maintain shareholder confidence and prepare for the predicted global cannabis revolution. For the times they are a-changin'About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing IdeasDisclaimer/Disclosure: Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. 